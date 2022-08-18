Business

9mobile advocates youth involvement in nation building

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

A Nigeria’s telecoms service provider, 9mobile, has charged the stakeholders in the society to allow the youths to drive the required peace in the society. The company harped on the need for collaboration among generations to build an equitable, peaceful and prosperous society, while emphasising the importance of building a society that encourages more youth representation. The telco made the call while marking this year’s International Youth Day themed ‘Inter-generational Solidarity: Creating A World for All Ages.’

The session was hosted virtually on Instagram by Olorisupergal with the comedian and actor, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome (Ali Baba), to discuss the relevance of youths in the society. According to Akpobome, to promote inter-generational solidarity in society and bridge the gap between the older and younger generations, the culture of shared values must be entrenched to accommodate both the young and the old at home and in the workplace. This, according to him, would promote the convergence of understanding on the need for mutual respect among all.

He said: “Tolerance and understanding is a way to strike a balance between age groups. The older generation must have an open mind to today’s realities in dealing with the differences in values and behaviours of today’s youths. In other words, tolerance, respect and culture are the prerequisites for dealing with the culture shock among the elderly and the younger generation.” Noting that there is an urgent need to create platforms where youths can be properly and productively engaged in order to harness their God-given potential for the benefit of society, Akpobome added that youths must be well represented in the affairs of politics, education and the economy. Commenting on the significance of the theme, Executive Director, Regulator, and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Mallam Abdulrahman Ado, noted that for a society to experience progress in its developmental goals, the youths must be engaged and adequately empowered to be leaders and problem solvers. He said: “At 9mobile, we are a youthful brand and very particular about the growth and development of young people because they are the future we see today and as such we must encourage and give them a sense of belonging which will invariably inspire them to thrive and contribute to the sustainability and growth of the society.” He called for stakeholders to be more strategic in driving initiatives that promote inter-generational solidarity, embrace youth inclusiveness and guarantee a peaceful and progressive world for all.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Oil theft
Business

‘Nigeria loses huge funds to crude oil theft’

Posted on Author Stories, Success Nwogu

The Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria/Mid Africa Business Unit, Richard Kennedy, has said that the level of crude oil theft is costing Nigeria millions of dollars daily in revenue, which could have helped solve the nation’s fiscal challenges. He also alleged that crude oil theft in Nigeria was an organised crime and should be differentiated […]
Business

Oil firms’ debt burden to banks soars past N6trn

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

DOWNGRADE Lender, asset managers downgrade country’s downstream outlook as too weak   Oil firms’ debt burden on banks in Nigeria has soared past N6 trillion with outlook for the players in the downstream sub-sector downgraded by lenders and asset managers.   A total of over N6.125 trillion, an impecabble source at a tier one bank […]
Business

Oniru, Benin Nat’l Museum most searched beaches, museums on Google

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

DEVELOPMENT Lagos houses most clicked places of interest on Google Maps in Nigeria   The foremost search engine, Google Maps, has revealed that Oniru Beach Resort, a privately-owned beach resort located in Lagos, Nigeria, is the most clicked beach in Nigeria in the last one year.   The data released by Google Maps also revealed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica