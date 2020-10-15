9mobile: Cash, 3,000 smartphones won in promo

Telecommunications company, 9mobile, said it had so far rewarded over 59 customers with N1million each and given out 3,000 smartphones in its Mega Millionaire Promo. The promo, designed to reward 90 lucky customers with N1 million daily, also gives out two smartphones every hour for 90 days and a grand prize of N10 million at the grand finale. At the launch of the campaign in August, the Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile, Mr. Alan Sinfield, had stated that the promo was designed to support Nigerians during the uncertain and challenging times caused by the COVID-19.

“We realise the challenges people are faced with during this period, and we have designed this promo to help cushion the effects of the Covid-19 in Nigeria as families and individuals continue to confront the economic impact of the pandemic.

This promo also demonstrates our philosophy that customers are at the core of our business, so we continue to prioritize them in our decisions,” he noted. From the Ibadan 9mobile Experience Centre, it was all smiles for Ade Odewunmi Oluwaseun, a sophomore student at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic who won a million naira. Speaking on her win, she said: “I never believed it until I got here only to see that it is real. My mom is a single parent and things have been challenging. So, I will give the money to my mother so that she can use it to cater to my elder sister and me.”

Also, Mr. Suleiman Hassan, who hails from Gombe State, exuded joy as he said: “I appreciate 9mobile because if I could win from my location in Gombe State, then everybody stands a chance of winning in this Mega Millions Promo.

A huge part of the money will go to charity.” Another million naira winner, Mrs. Suzy Madaki, a civil servant in Kaduna State was full of appreciation to 9mobile for the Mega Millions Promo initiative. “When I got a call from a 9mobile customer service representative that I have won a million naira I didn’t believe the promo was real. That is why I won’t blame anyone who feels the same way now. All I can say to them is that the promo is very real,” she said.

In the same vein, Mr. Muhammad Kashala also struck gold as the Mega Millions Promo will enable him to start his cloth merchandising business in earnest. “I am so surprised that this is real. I will like to appreciate 9mobile for this wonderful opportunity they have given me. With this winning, I will start a clothing business,” Kashala said.

Like this: Like Loading...