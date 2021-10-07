Business

9mobile counsels students on career choice

In line with its commitment to inspire and support the aspiration of young Nigerians, a telecoms operator, 9mobile, has organised a career counselling session for students of Akande Dahunsi Senior High School, Ikoyi, Lagos. The one-day session, which targeted students going into SS1, had in attendance the Director of Schools, Education District III, Ministry of Education, Lagos State, Mrs. Osobu Motunrayo, award-winning actress and social advocate, Kate Henshaw and executives of 9mobile. In his welcome address, the Acting Chief Executive Officer, 9mobile, Juergen Peschel, noted that the counselling session was conceived to inspire the students to greatness by giving them a head start in choosing their career paths. According to him, the initiative is in line with 9mobile’s strategic corporate social responsibility pillars all aimed at driving and promoting sustainable development.

“At 9mobile, education is key. It opens a vista of opportunities and so we are constantly supporting initiatives that promote knowledge. Today, we are here to equip you with the knowledge and inspiration to make informed decisions about your future. What you do with this opportunity matters a lot as it will open a new world of possibilities for you,” he remarked. For their part, session speakers, Head, IT Services Management, 9mobile, Chima Nnorom, and Manager, Events and Sponsorship, 9mobile, Ufuoma Dogun, harped on the need for guidance and mentorship in choosing a career.

Dogun said: “The journey to a successful career begins with the right combination of subjects at this level which invariably will inform the choice, of course, to study at the university level. You must avoid moving with the crowd, know your strength and build on it.Nnorom on his part added that as an IT expert, “I can tell you there is a place for everyone in the information technology space.” Corroborating Nnorom and Dogun’s statements, Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, implored the students to take their studies seriously, stating that there is no shortcut to success.

She said: “As students, you must be able to identify your area of strength and weakness in your various subjects which is critical in the choice of career you end up with. You must also listen to wise counsel from your parents/guardians, teachers and those you look up to as role models.”

