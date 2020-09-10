9mobile excites customers with Moreflex-plus

9mobile has launched the Moreflex- plus package to enable its customers to enjoy more value for both data and voice call services. With the reloaded proposition, new and existing subscribers will receive a combined value of voice call and data for one subscription to a Moreflex plus bundle. Explaining the bundle, Acting Director, Marketing, 9mobile, Layi Onafowokan, said that subscribers, who purchase a weekly N500 bundle on MoreFlex plus, would receive 500MB and voice call minutes of N1000.

A N1000 14 days bundle subscription on Moreflex plus, he added, will attract 1.5GB and voice call minutes of N2000; 3GB and N4000 voice call minutes will be credited for purchase of Moreflex plus N2000 monthly bundle. Onafowokan further explained that the introduction of Moreflex-Plus shines the spotlight on 9mobile’s commitment to the superior customer experience through offering innovative alternatives in the market that guarantee the best value for spend. “9mobile understands that providing customers with access to reliable connectivity and innovative solutions will empower Nigerians to explore and maximize more opportunities around them during this pandemic era and beyond.

With the relaunch of Moreflex plus, our customers, and indeed, all Nigerians can be assured that we are poised to roll out more creative offerings with the best value at the most affordable rates for everyone,” Onafowokan added. Moreflex-plus is 9mobile’s all-in-one package reputed for unbeatable value through its unique bundled voice and data resources.

