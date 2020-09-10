Business

9mobile excites customers with Moreflex-plus

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

9mobile has launched the Moreflex- plus package to enable its customers to enjoy more value for both data and voice call services. With the reloaded proposition, new and existing subscribers will receive a combined value of voice call and data for one subscription to a Moreflex plus bundle. Explaining the bundle, Acting Director, Marketing, 9mobile, Layi Onafowokan, said that subscribers, who purchase a weekly N500 bundle on MoreFlex plus, would receive 500MB and voice call minutes of N1000.

A N1000 14 days bundle subscription on Moreflex plus, he added, will attract 1.5GB and voice call minutes of N2000; 3GB and N4000 voice call minutes will be credited for purchase of Moreflex plus N2000 monthly bundle. Onafowokan further explained that the introduction of Moreflex-Plus shines the spotlight on 9mobile’s commitment to the superior customer experience through offering innovative alternatives in the market that guarantee the best value for spend. “9mobile understands that providing customers with access to reliable connectivity and innovative solutions will empower Nigerians to explore and maximize more opportunities around them during this pandemic era and beyond.

With the relaunch of Moreflex plus, our customers, and indeed, all Nigerians can be assured that we are poised to roll out more creative offerings with the best value at the most affordable rates for everyone,” Onafowokan added. Moreflex-plus is 9mobile’s all-in-one package reputed for unbeatable value through its unique bundled voice and data resources.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Rising debt: Nigeria may go bankrupt in 2020 –Experts

Posted on Author PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

    •Debt service to gulp all 2020 revenue –IMF   •Says economy to shrink by -5.4%     •Nigeria’s rating at risk as financing gap rises –Fitch       According to the Joint World Bank-IMF Debt Sustainability Framework for Low-Income Countries released in 2020, a country’s debt service to revenue threshold should not […]
Business

ECOWAS develops mechanism for food production

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Positive Financing facility will provide loans, guarantees, equity investments to small farms   As part of it efforts to curb impacts of climate change on agricultural productivity in West Africa, particularly on small producers, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has developed a financial mechanism integrated into the Regional Fund for Agriculture and […]
Business

USSD: Sustaining Nigeria’s financial inclusion drive

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

The recent disclosure that commercial banks in the country are now owing telecom operators to the tune of N17 billion for USSD service raises concern for the country’s financial inclusion effort. Stakeholders are worried that the issue of debt between the two critical sectors may disrupt the current flow in the financial system. SAMSON AKINTARO […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: