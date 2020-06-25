Business

9mobile expands market share

Telecoms company, 9mobile, is on the rebound as the latest figures by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) show that the operator is regaining its market share.
April figures released this month showed that the number of voice subscribers on the network had risen to 12.6 million from 12.1 million in March, indicating that the telco has added 444,903 new subscribers.

Previously holding 6.1 per cent in March and 6.5 per cent in February, 9mobile now has 6.6 per cent, to confirm that the repositioning of the brand by the company’s board and management has started yielding positive results.

This is coming as the telco maintained its lead in incoming subscribers’ porting for the fifth straight month, beginning December 2019 when it received 8,613 subscribers from the other operators.

Incoming (inward) Porting means the number of numbers ported from another service provider’s network into a service provider’s own network.
9mobile received 5,516 customers from other operators in January 2020, 5,371 in February, 8,225 in March, and 3,829 in April to underscore its determination to reclaim its pride of place, especially in the youth market and mobile money space amongst other critical territories in the telecoms consumer market.

9mobile’s impressive repositioning efforts got a boost from the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) which approved a $230 million loan facility to help it attain its long-term growth plans in 2019.

It embarked on the expansion of its 4G LTE deployment to more Nigerian cities earlier in February as part of efforts to continue offering superior quality services to its customers. Some of the benefits of the expanded 4G LTE include a low latency rate for high-speed connectivity and planned redundancy to minimize downtime impact.
The telecoms company also just appointed a substantive CEO, the vastly experienced telecoms expert, Alan Sinfield, who has worked and distinguished himself in emerging markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe.

