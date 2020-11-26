Business

9mobile, foundation partner to support women entrepreneurs

One of Nigeria’s leading telecoms services providers, 9mobile, and the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women have committed to an exciting new partnership to support women in Nigeria to develop the confidence and skills they need to grow their MSMEs at scale. Starting from this year’s Global Women’s Entrepreneurship Day November 19, 9mobile will harness its technology and networks to promote the foundation’s award-winning business skills app, HerVenture, to women entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

This new partnership is expected to deliver on its objectives by leveraging a combination of 9mobile’s technology and technical expertise with the foundation’s products and programmes. This will enable the upscaled provision of integrated mobile business support services for women entrepreneurs in Nigeria. In addition to its tech and network support, 9mobile’s soon to launch Pay-ment Service Bank, 9PSB, will also bring added value to the partnership with its innovative online banking facilities for women entrepreneurs.

“Given the effects of COVID- 19 and the imperative to fast-track the world into a digital economy and create more women entrepreneurs, there is an urgent need to support women to develop the business skills needed to succeed now and post-pandemic. “The foundation has responded to this need by enhancing the HerVenture app to offer new opportunities in the digital space including e-commerce and digital marketing. Thanks to the support from 9mobile, this offer will be made available to more women in Nigeria and contribute to stronger and more resilient businesses across the country, the company said in a statement. CEO of the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, Helen McEachern, said: “We are thrilled to be working with 9mobile to help bring HerVenture to even more women in Nigeria. Mobile companies have a powerful role in steering women to the support, products and services they need to grow their businesses and support economic recovery. Through working with the foundation, 9mobile is helping to level the playing field for women entrepreneurs with the essential skills they need to make their businesses resilient and grow when they could very easily go backwards. We are delighted that this is just the start of an exciting new journey.”

