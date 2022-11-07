9mobile hires CFO

Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services (EMTS) Limited, operator of 9mobile, has appointed Mrs Nkem Oni-Egboma as chief financial officer.

She brings to 9mobile a rich work experience in the financial services industry with expertise in business strategy, business development, international trade services, internal control and audit, treasury operations functions and risk management.

Oni-Egboma obtained a degree in accounting from Ahmadu Bello University and a master in banking and finance from University of Lagos. She is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Institute of Directors (IOD).

Her recent role was managing director, Zenith Pensions Custodian Limited, where she grew the business in quantum. Before her appointment as the managing director of Zenith Pensions Custodian Limited, she was zonal head, Zenith Bank Plc in charge of the Allen Zone.

Her major function was providing transformational leadership and ensuring excellent and steady growth in the balance sheet size of the branches under her supervision.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...