Business

9mobile hires CFO

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services (EMTS) Limited, operator of 9mobile, has appointed Mrs Nkem Oni-Egboma as chief financial officer.

She brings to 9mobile a rich work experience in the financial services industry with expertise in business strategy, business development, international trade services, internal control and audit, treasury operations functions and risk management.

Oni-Egboma obtained a degree in accounting from Ahmadu Bello University and a master in banking and finance from University of Lagos. She is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Institute of Directors (IOD).

Her recent role was managing director, Zenith Pensions Custodian Limited, where she grew the business in quantum. Before her appointment as the managing director of Zenith Pensions Custodian Limited, she was zonal head, Zenith Bank Plc in charge of the Allen Zone.

Her major function was providing transformational leadership and ensuring excellent and steady growth in the balance sheet size of the branches under her supervision.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Lagos pledges commitment to implementing Ehingbeti summit resolutions

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has restated the commitment of his administration to implementing resolutions reached at the annual Ehingbeti Summit. The Governor disclosed this yesterday in his address at the maiden edition of the Private-Public Partnership, Pre-Ehingbeti Stakeholders’ Engagement, organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in collaboration with […]
Business

Apple makes iPhone 14 in India in shift from China

Posted on Author Reporter

  Apple says it has started making its iPhone 14 in India as it diversifies its supply chains away from China. The company makes most of its phones in China but has shifted some production outside the country as tensions rise between Washington and Beijing, reports the BBC. China’s ‘zero-Covid’ policies, that have triggered widespread […]
Business

Wema Bank revamps loan offering for female SME owners

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU writes

In a further demonstration of its commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs, Wema Bank has revamped its nine per cent Loan Offering for Female SME owners.   The revamped offer includes a longer tenor, easier access and requires no guarantor or collateral, in accessing this facility.   This is a boon for those wishing to restock […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica