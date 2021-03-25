Business

9mobile holds capacity building session for journalists

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

As part of its on-going strategic programmes for media engagement, 9mobile has held a capacitybuilding session to equip journalists with the requisite skills needed to boost their reporting and adapt effectively to the dynamic media landscape.

The training session, which was held virtually in observance of prescribed measures to limit the spread of COVID- 19, was facilitated by the Regional Editor (West Africa), The Conversation Africa, Adejuwon Soyinka. Speaking on the theme: “Online Content Optimisation – engaging millennial and Gen-Z audiences with storytelling,” Adejuwon remarked that disruption in news media creates better opportunities for journalists to leverage and tell good stories that connect with new audiences. According to him, content optimisation entails making sure that stories are written and produced in a relatable way and can reach the largest possible target audience, in this case, the Millennials and the Gen-Z. “Telling a good and captivating story means finding and verifying important or interesting information and then presenting it in a way that engages the audience.

The fact remains that attention span is decreasing by the day. “In 2000, a study by Microsoft measuring how long people can focus on one thing for a specific amount of time showed that the average person’s attention span was 12 seconds and has further dropped since that study was carried out. The question then is, how do we tell our stories in such a way that it grabs the attention of readers of the new age?” he queried. The Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado, represented by the Public Relations Lead, 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo, emphasised that 9mobile is committed to advancing the growth of the media profession in Nigeria. “9mobile will continue to provide robust platforms for journalists to upskill their profession to discharge their duties effectively,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Shell, NNPC JV boosts CSR investments at ESUTH

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigeria’s leading deep-water energy company, The Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) has donated a state-of-the-art Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Centre to the Enugu State University of Science and Technology as part of the NNPC/SNEPCo ICT support programme launched in 2007 under the sponsorship of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).   Handing […]
Business

Inflation as tough hurdle for manufacturers

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following the recent National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s inflation data released showing that headline inflation jumped from 15.75 per cent to 16.47 per cent for January 2021, members of the organised private sector (OPS) have declared that the latest indicator is a further threat to manufacturing in the country. TAIWO HASSAN reports The Consumer Price […]
Business

Debt capital: IOSCO issues measures to reduce conflict

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Board of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) has published final guidance to help its members address potential conflicts of interest and associated conduct risks market intermediaries may face during the debt capital raising process.   The guidance also seeks to address some specific concerns observed by certain regulators during the COVID-19 crisis […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica