9mobile introduces new tariff

One of the mobile network operators in Nigeria, 9mobile, has announced the launch of 9Konfam, a new tariff plan that rewards customers with generous airtime and data benefits upon SIM activation and on every recharge. The MNO said it introduced the new tariff in line with its commitment to offer amazing value to Nigerian mobile telephone customers and keep its youth-friendly brand. According to the telco, 9Konfam empowers customers to connect and do more with their airtime and data purchases. “At 9mobile, we are committed to releasing products and services that allow customers to get the most out of their subscriptions.

With 9Konfam, new and existing customers get to enjoy exciting bonuses on their airtime and data recharges,” the Director, Product Innovation and Business Development at 9mobile, Kenechukwu Okonkwo, said. He explained that with 9Konfam, customers, who purchase a new 9mobile SIM card, would enjoy N1,000 wel-come bonus once the SIM is activated. “In addition, they will get nine times the value of all recharges from N100 and above to call all networks, send text messages, and for data/internet activities. Customers on 9konfam will receive a double data bonus on their first recharge of the month (for the initial six months of joining the network) so long as they recharge with N200 or higher. “Notwithstanding all these listed benefits, new customers would continue to enjoy a 100 per cent bonus on data bundles that they buy, till they exceed six months on the network.

“You will agree with me that 9Konfam is loaded with full options,” Okonkwo added. He, therefore, enjoined all telecom subscribers to get a 9mobile SIM and be “confirmed” with 9konfam. “To subscribe to 9konfam and enjoy the exciting bonuses, simply activate a new 9mobile SIM or dial *1400# from an existing 9mobile SIM.”

