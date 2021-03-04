Business

9mobile launches 4G LTE service in Ibadan

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Telecommunication operator, 9mobile, has announced the deployment of its 4G Long Term Evolution (LTE) network in the ancient city of Ibadan. The launch of 9mobile’s 4G service in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, is expected to empower residents of the city to achieve more as they leverage the 4G-grade quality of internet connectivity from 9mobile. With this development, 9mobile’s 4G LTE, which is currently available in many cities across Nigeria, will enhance the experience of using all data- powered services and apps in Ibadan and open a world of opportunities for residents of the city.

Commenting on the 4G launch, Chief Commercial Officer, 9mobile, Stjepan Udovicic, said with the launch of the 4G LTE service in the city, 9mobile will empower more people and businesses by enabling them to achieve their full potential through technology and superfast connectivity.

It will fuel community advancement through technology in Ibadan. “We are pleased to empower Nigerians with world-class internet connectivity, and we are excited to add the historic city of Ibadan to the growing list of cities already enjoying our 4G LTE network.

We appreciate customers believing in us and having us as their network of choice. We will continue to provide them with the most innovative services and world-class 4G network,” Stjepan remarked. Speaking further on the launch, Stjepan assured Nigerians that 9mobile will continue to expand its nationwide 4G coverage while constantly building innovative ways aimed at improving the lives of Nigerians. “We are committed to making 4G service available to more cities across the country.

9mobile is becoming Nigeria’s network of choice for effective and reliable 4G. We will continue to support Nigerians to realize their full potentials,” he assured. With the launch of the 4G service in Ibadan, 9mobile customers can now enjoy the most optimized wireless 4G broadband and smartphone experience anywhere in Ibadan. 9mobile also recently activated the city of Ilorin on its 4G network.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Financial inclusion: 2024 target 95% achievable, says Emefiele

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has said that he is confident that the apex bank will achieve its target of ensuring 95 per cent financial inclusion rate for the country by 2024.   He stated this in the 2019 Annual Report for the implementation of the National Financial Inclusion […]
Business

Ghana acquires Africa’s first offshore LNG receiving terminal

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ghana has taken delivery of sub-Saharan Africa’s first offshore receiving terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG), allowing it to start delivering LNG to customers in the first quarter of this year, the terminal’s operator said.   Tema LNG, which is backed by UK-based Helios Investment Partners, said in a statement that a floating regasification unit […]
Business

Inflation: Nigerians getting poorer –Analysts

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

Nigeria’s inflation rate hit 14.89 per cent in November 2020, the highest since 2018 when the rate stood at 15.13 per cent. On a month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 1.6 per cent in November 2020. This is 0.06 per cent points higher than the rate recorded in October 2029 (1.15 per cent).   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica