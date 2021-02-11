Business

9mobile launches 4G LTE service in Ilorin

Telecommunication company, 9mobile, has announced the launch of its 4G Long-Term Evolution (LTE) network in the city of Ilorin. The latest addition to the 4G coverage from 9mobile would make it possible for Nigerians in the historic city to join a growing number of 9mobile customers across the country already enjoying fast and reliable 4G connectivity for their smartphones. With this development, 9mobile’s 4G LTE will power the digital experience in Ilorin and accelerate Nigeria’s broadband penetration target. Speaking on the launch of the 4G LTE service in Ilorin, 9mobile’s Chief Commercial Officer, Stjepan Udovicic, affirmed that 9mobile was “working hard to empower Nigerians with world-class data services and helping to close the digital divide.

We are excited to add the historic city of Ilorin to the growing list of cities already enjoying our 4G LTE network. We are committed to delivering innovation and value while building world-class networks for our customers.” Commenting further on the launch, Stjepan invited all customers to take advantage of the special value data offers and enjoy the newly launched 4G service by subscribing to offers such as ‘2GB plus free social media at N500, valid for three days’; ‘7GB plus free social at N1, 500 valid for seven days, and ‘3.5GB free data for streaming for the first 7days upon purchasing data plans of N1, 000 and above’. While urging Ilorin residents to get on 9mobile to enjoy an unbeatable data experience, Stjepan pledged the network’s commitment to continue expanding its 4G coverage to more cities nationwide.

“As a tech-driven company, 9mobile has always taken the lead to expand access to improved digital services, and we will continue to do so in more areas very soon. It is our priority to bring 4G services to as many Nigerian cities as possible, and do so as soon as possible,” Stjepan said.

