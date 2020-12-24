Business

9mobile launches intelligent portal for NIN verification

Telecommunications service provider, 9mobile, has announced the launch of its intelligent portal for instant verification to help its customers link their SIM cards with their National Identification Number (NIN).

The Online Self-Service NIN update portal, which has already gone live on the 9mobile website, enables subscribers to verify and update their NINs instantly.

 

This unique platform provides 9mobile subscribers an opportunity to submit and verify their NIN without physically visiting any of the Experience Centers across the nation. This step is one of the several proactive initiatives taken by 9mobile to make the NIN linking exercise directed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) seamless and stress-free for its subscribers.

 

Apart from the innovative, intelligent portal, 9mobile has also made available a USSD option 2008# that allows subscribers to check the matching status of their NIN to their SIM and subsequently submit it for backend verification and mapping.

 

Commenting on the exercise, the Chief Information Officer, 9mobile, Ibikunle  Jimo, said that as a customer- centric telecoms company, 9mobile always looked out for the convenience of its subscribers by leveraging innovation. “Immediately, we received the NCC directive to link all SIMs with the respective subscribers’ NIN; we challenged our IT and network teams to develop a seamless and stress-free solution for our customers. Here is the result.

 

“This solution is the differentiator for us since our customers do not need to wait endlessly for the NIN link up with their SIM cards. This is what it means to use innovation to solve societal challenges for our customers. This solution is the power of the innovation etched in our DNA.

 

“We urge our customers to enjoy what we are known for by riding on the back of our innovative solution to verify their NIN without any stress whatsoever,” he said.

