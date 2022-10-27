Business

9mobile organises capacity building for journalists

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

Nigeria’s telecom service provider, 9mobile, has held another impactful virtual capacitybuilding session for journalists, aimed at strengthening and equipping them with relevant skills to improve their work process and make them more efficient in their assignments. In attendance were journalists from both print and online news platforms. This sixth edition of the capacity building session focused on two distinctive themes: ‘Storytelling: Embracing features in new Media’ facilitated by Digital Strategist and Founder, Hybrid Tech, Adeoye-Wilson Kupolati, and ‘Fake News: Uncovering the Truth’ facilitated by News Editor/ Political Analyst, Kayode Ladeinde.

The Executive Director of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs at 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado, represented by PR lead, 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo, while highlighting the importance of the themes, said: “Fake news is something that has become rampant in these times, making it more crucial to ask the question, how do we uncover fake news and separate the truth from mistruths? We are pleased that the facilitators for this training have the pedigree and experience to point us towards the right answers.” Amanfo noted that the knowledge imparted to the participants during the training would aid them to work smarter and even create room for collaboration with their colleagues seam-lessly and professionally. She commended the journalists for their consistent participation in the training and said the session indeed lived up to the expectation.

Ladeinde, in his presentation, educated participants on identifying elements of fake news and its sources. He shed more light on the negative impact fake news has had on society, admonishing media practitioners to be guided by the principles of the profession. He said: “Breaking news remains an essential ingredient in the journalism business; a misleading piece of news can cause a big damage and ultimately break the brand you may have worked hard to build.” “Some platforms to verify fake news include ‘About this Result,’ ‘Fact Check Search item,’ and ‘Google Reverse Image Search. The easiest way to identify fake news is to subject the news headline or its keywords to Google search verification,” Ladeinde added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

CBN orders banks to close Western Union, others’ naira accounts  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Chukwunyem The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to immediately close all the naira accounts of International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs), such as Western Union, licensed to operate in the country. The apex bank, which stated this in a circular posted on its website Friday, said the directive […]
Business

Petrol subsidy to bite harder as oil price rises to $112 a barrel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

*Highest since 2011 Global oil prices pulled a surprise on Wednesday, trading above $110 a barrel amid supply disruptions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The development is coming even as the United States and other member states of the International Energy Agency (IEA) agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil reserves to tame rising […]
Business

SON explores potential in renewable energy

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

As part of the Federal Government’s agenda for economic diversification, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has unfolded potential and opportunities in the nation’s energy sector. This, the agency did through the approval and launching of four new standards for renewable energy and energy efficiency. According to the agency, apart from increasing access to power […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica