9mobile organises career counseling for students in Bichi

In continuation of its commitment to inspire and support the career aspiration of students, Nigeria’s telecom service provider, 9mobile, has embarked on a career counseling for Junior Secondary School Students (JSS 3) in Government Secondary School; Government Girls Secondary School, and Bichi Education Foundation Community Secondary School all in Bichi Emirate Council, Kano State. Addressing the audience, the Chairman, Board of Directors of EMTS (9mobile), and the Emir of Bichi, His Highness, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, who was the special guest of honour, stated that the career counseling session was designed as a springboard to set the right path for students to aspire for greatness in any career of their choice. According to him, the career counseling initiative is in line with a key component of the brand’s corporate social responsibility pillar of education. He said 9mobile constantly seeks opportunities to promote sustainability in Nigeria’s education sector. “At 9mobile, we understand the importance of education and the countless opportu- nities therein; that is why we are consciously investing our time, energy, and resources to ensure that students at this level are equipped with the requisite knowledge to make the right career choice.” The Emir also lauded 9mobile for organising a “well-resourced session that would profoundly impact the students’ career decisions. “The people of Bichi are greatly honored by today’s gesture from 9mobile. There is no doubt that this session holds great potential for our students who, before now, may not have had the guidance to determine their future careers. With what has been shared here today, I am certain their future is brighter and filled with better prospects,” he said. In his presentation, Head, Regional Sales North, 9mobile, Babangida Mukaddas, who facilitated one of the sessions, emphasised the need for proper guidance and mentorship for students to excel in life. He said: “The journey to a successful career begins with the right combination of subjects at this level which will always inform the choice of a course to study at the university level. For those who may desire to pursue a career in Engineering, you must take your Mathematics, English, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Technical drawings seriously.” Citing himself as an example, Mukaddas remarked that as a sales expert, the art of selling is one of the most exciting professions that requires vast knowledge, especially in mathematics. Celebrity guest and Kannywood Actor, Adam Zango, motivated the students to explore different careers to help them secure a brighter future for themselves. Other personalities at the event include the Zonal Director, Kano State Ministry of Education, Dahiru Aliyu Wudil, who represented the Commissioner of Education Kano State, Hon Muhammad Sunusi Saidu Kiru; Secretary, Bichi Local Government Area, Garuba Usman Dan Aiya; Deputy Provost, Federal College of Education Technical, Bichi, Abdulmumuni Sule; Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado among other dignitaries.
Related Articles
AfCFTA: FG targets $50bn intra-Africa export
The Federal Government has said it is targeting an intra-Africa export trade valued at $50 billion annually through the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). This target, government said, is to be achieved by 2035. Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Public Sector Matters, Mr. Francis Anatogu, who disclosed this […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Borno pays N12bn to retired civil servants
The Borno Government on Tuesday commenced payment of N12 billion outstanding pension arrears of 3,000 retired civil servants in the state. Presenting the cheques to the pensioners at the Government House, Maiduguri, Gov. Babagana Zulum said the amount was part of the backlog of arrears inherited from the previous administrations from 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Oil rebounds above $71 on Omicron hopes, Iran talks
Oil rose by more than $1 a barrel to above $71 on Monday as hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant may cause mostly mild symptoms boosted riskier assets and as the prospect of an imminent rise in Iranian oil exports looked less likely. Helping ease Omicron concerns, reports in South Africa said cases there […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)