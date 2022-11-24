9mobile partners group to host 17 stories fest winners

Telecom service provider, 9mobile, has partnered with Nigeria Volunteers Network to host 17 winners of the storytelling competition and other book lovers, keying into the 2022 Lagos Book and Art Festival, which was held recently at Freedom Park, Lagos.

T he Founder of Nigeria Volunteers Network, Vincent Odigie, said: “The 17 Stories Fest is an initiative of Nigeria Volunteers Network (NVN) with the support of the United Nations (UNIC Nigeria) and the United Nations SDG book club, Africa, aimed at creating awareness and promoting an advocacy action plan to introduce SDG stories in simple and dynamic style with special focus on education.” Speaking at the event, the Public Relations Lead at 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo, reiterated the company’s commitment to continuously support and promote activities within the education sector.

She said: “We have made significant interventions in the education sector by initiating programmes and activities to support the actualisation of the SDG goals. Some of our recent projects include the pan-Nigerian career counselling initiative designed for junior secondary school students, the Train-the-Trainer initiative for teachers, and the 9mobile Future CEO Essay Competition, among others.” The Principal of Shining Star International School, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Abhilasha Singh, who virtually joined the event, urged participants to key into the SDG goals as they are critical for effective planning, growth, and development of any society.

