9mobile pledges affordable internet for virtual learning

Telecommunication company, 9mobile, has affirmed its commitment to quality education and promised continuous deployment of superfast and affordable broadband internet services to enhance virtual learning across the country.

Director of Sales, 9mobile, Tosin Olulana, gave the assurance recently while participating in a webinar themed ‘Enhancing Virtual Learning and the Challenges of Internet Penetration in Nigeria.’

In his presentation during the webinar organised by Leap Inspire Network and ITransform Global Network, Olulana noted that the world was fastchanging and that education must also evolve to adequately equip students.

He said that recent transformation being witnessed in the education sector in the wake of the Covid-19 called for profound rethinking and repositioning of education in the country. Olulana further stated that as an innovative and youth-focused company, 9mobile would continue to provide superfast and affordable data for educational content creators and students.

He similarly disclosed that 9mobile was already collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Education, content creators and other relevant stakeholders to ensure students enjoy free access to quality instructional materials virtually on select top-rated sites including schoolgate. ng, mobileclassroom.com.ng, elearn.nouedu2.net (National Open University of Nigeria), khanacademy.org and seesaw. me. “Collaboration is key and it is a conversation that we need to keep having.

We have been very innovative in our approach. We will continue to work with the regulators, government to deliver exceptional services to our customers and get sustainable models. 9mobile is committed to delivering innovative products that offer the right value to customers– students and educational institutions inclusive,” Olulana said.

