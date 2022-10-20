Business

9mobile raises awareness on mental health

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

In support of its efforts towards creating awareness and sensitising the public on issues and importance of mental health and well-being, telecoms company, 9mobile, said it had joined others globally to lend its voice to this year’s world mental health day themed: ‘Make mental health & well-being for all a global priority.’

According to the company, this is in line with one of its CSR pillars of ‘Health’ which gave birth to its quarterly health talk series in 2021, noting that the virtual health talk series commenced during Covid-19 to drive conversations around mental health issues to inspire action and promote wellbeing.

Speaking on the relevance of this year’s theme, Executive Director of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado, said: “This year’s theme underscores the importance of mental health and well-being to everyone and why it should be given utmost priority. It is a critical issue that needs adequate attention, and we at 9mobile will continue to drive the conversation around it to sensitise people and, more importantly, promote a healthier and safer society for all. “It is important to state that since we started the virtual health talk series in 2021, we have held five consecutive series with tremendous impacts.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Healthcare: Google targets Nigeria, others for improved research, care

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Under a new project arrangement, renowned internet search engine, Google, has opened up on plans to make funding available for research to advance the course of healthcare in Nigeria.   In a report posted on its website, the search engine giant said the project to be worked on in partnership with Google. org and Google’s […]
Business

Agric: Concern over stalled $700m funding for Nigeria, others

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Stakeholders in agric sector have stated that the inability of United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to secure $770 million for its operations in 19 countries, including Nigeria, following COVID-19 and global economic meltdown could spell doom for Nigeria’s food system, exacerbating fresh hunger and food price increase. UNWEP added that failure to raise the […]
Business

Forex scarcity bites harder on airlines’ operations

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

TRAPPED Foreign airlines have, in the past, had their foreign exchange trapped in Nigeria by the Federal Government   The difficulty in accessing foreign exchange from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to import aviation fuel has been attributed as one of the reasons for the high cost of Jet A1, among other reasons.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica