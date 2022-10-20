9mobile raises awareness on mental health

In support of its efforts towards creating awareness and sensitising the public on issues and importance of mental health and well-being, telecoms company, 9mobile, said it had joined others globally to lend its voice to this year’s world mental health day themed: ‘Make mental health & well-being for all a global priority.’

According to the company, this is in line with one of its CSR pillars of ‘Health’ which gave birth to its quarterly health talk series in 2021, noting that the virtual health talk series commenced during Covid-19 to drive conversations around mental health issues to inspire action and promote wellbeing.

Speaking on the relevance of this year’s theme, Executive Director of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado, said: “This year’s theme underscores the importance of mental health and well-being to everyone and why it should be given utmost priority. It is a critical issue that needs adequate attention, and we at 9mobile will continue to drive the conversation around it to sensitise people and, more importantly, promote a healthier and safer society for all. “It is important to state that since we started the virtual health talk series in 2021, we have held five consecutive series with tremendous impacts.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...