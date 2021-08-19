9mobile reaffirms support for youth

Telecommunications company, 9mobile, has restated its support for youth entrepreneurship and innovation, urging Nigerian youths to take advantage of the incredible opportunities that technology offer to optimise their businesses and professional endeavors. The telecom company stated this during a virtual session, titled “Driving Youth Innovation in Business through Technology”, organized by 9mobile to mark this year’s International Youth Day.

The session, which was facilitated on Instagramlive by popular business coach, Tricia Olufemi-Olumide (Tricia Biz), and social entrepreneur, Olusola Amusan, attracted several young participants who joined in to learn more on how they can leverage technology and innovation to drive business efficiency. Defining innovation, Tricia Biz noted that innovation doesn’t necessarily mean inventing something new or that has never been done before, but simply about improvement. “It is improving your current business to achieve your goals & objectives, grow your income, reach more people and impact more people,” she added. While speaking further on business model and process innovation, Tricia encouraged businesses to consider and explore the subscription-based market model which has tripled in recent times.

“There is no better way to grow your business than to take advantage of the subscription market to get your product on repeat order. The subscription market has grown tremendously especially with COVID- 19. “Just finding an innovative way to make your existing customers to become paying subscribers can make that difference in your numbers,” she said. On his part, Amusan noted that with digitalisation and globalisation, the economic impact of technology and innovation was compelling and huge for the youths and entrepreneurs. He stated: “As a business owner you must constantly familiarize yourself with emerging technologies to stay relevant with time.

In addition, you must then educate your team to achieve better workplace collaboration.” Speaking on the purpose of the session, the Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Mr. Abdulrahman Ado, noted that the discussions tied into the global theme for this year’s international youth day celebration, “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health,” which highlights the very strategic and important roles youths play in the general context of the global economy for growth and sustainability. The international youth day is celebrated annually on August 12 to highlight youth-impacting issues to the international community and to celebrate the potentials of young people as active partners in the global society.

Like this: Like Loading...