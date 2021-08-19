Business

9mobile reaffirms support for youth

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Telecommunications company, 9mobile, has restated its support for youth entrepreneurship and innovation, urging Nigerian youths to take advantage of the incredible opportunities that technology offer to optimise their businesses and professional endeavors. The telecom company stated this during a virtual session, titled “Driving Youth Innovation in Business through Technology”, organized by 9mobile to mark this year’s International Youth Day.

The session, which was facilitated on Instagramlive by popular business coach, Tricia Olufemi-Olumide (Tricia Biz), and social entrepreneur, Olusola Amusan, attracted several young participants who joined in to learn more on how they can leverage technology and innovation to drive business efficiency. Defining innovation, Tricia Biz noted that innovation doesn’t necessarily mean inventing something new or that has never been done before, but simply about improvement. “It is improving your current business to achieve your goals & objectives, grow your income, reach more people and impact more people,” she added. While speaking further on business model and process innovation, Tricia encouraged businesses to consider and explore the subscription-based market model which has tripled in recent times.

“There is no better way to grow your business than to take advantage of the subscription market to get your product on repeat order. The subscription market has grown tremendously especially with COVID- 19. “Just finding an innovative way to make your existing customers to become paying subscribers can make that difference in your numbers,” she said. On his part, Amusan noted that with digitalisation and globalisation, the economic impact of technology and innovation was compelling and huge for the youths and entrepreneurs. He stated: “As a business owner you must constantly familiarize yourself with emerging technologies to stay relevant with time.

In addition, you must then educate your team to achieve better workplace collaboration.” Speaking on the purpose of the session, the Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Mr. Abdulrahman Ado, noted that the discussions tied into the global theme for this year’s international youth day celebration, “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health,” which highlights the very strategic and important roles youths play in the general context of the global economy for growth and sustainability. The international youth day is celebrated annually on August 12 to highlight youth-impacting issues to the international community and to celebrate the potentials of young people as active partners in the global society.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Banks record 5.4m BVN registrations in 2020

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 RISING BVN listed as requirement for accessing government intervention funds   A total number of 5.4million Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) were issued by financial institutions in the country last year, findings by New Telegraph show. According to latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), total BVN enrolment stood at 45.8million as […]
Business

JUST IN: FG crashes data prices by 50%

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0   The Federal government said on Thursday that the price of data has been reduced by more than 50 percent following a directive that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) should put in place measures to that effect. Accordingly, the price of data of 1GB has been reduced from N1000 to N487. The Minister of […]
Business

Oil prices fall as coronavirus, floods threaten demand

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0   Oil prices fell on Monday as concerns about fuel demand from the spread of COVID-19 variants and floods in China offset expectations of tight supplies through the rest of the year. Brent crude futures for September fell 44 cents, or 0.6%, to $73.66 a barrel by 0432 GMT while U.S. Texas Intermediate crude […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica