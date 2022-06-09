Business

9mobile to organise mentorship programme for young entrepreneurs

Young entrepreneurs between ages 18 and 45 years have been urged to key into a mentorship programme to be organised by 9mobile, one of the telecommunication companies in Nigeria. The programme, tagged ‘The Hack,’ is the first edition of the company’s mentorship programme, designed for young entrepreneurs to boost their businesses. According to the telco, The Hack aims to solve specific challenges that entrepreneurs face with a broad focus on the limitless possibilities in the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) sector.

The Director, Marketing Communications, 9mobile, Saidat Lawal-Mohammed, described The Hack as one of the 9mobile interventions in developing the SMEs space by empowering entrepreneurs with knowledge and skills. “There are lots of entrepreneurs managing SMEs in the country.

We want to support them by providing a platform for those who are eager to grow their businesses to network, learn strategise and the hacks that they can apply to their daily hustle and convert to sales. “It is a business and networking mentorship programme facilitated by a business expert who will share business ideas with participants and groom them to scale their businesses,” she said. Lawal-Mohammed added that as an enabler of individuals and enterprises, 9mobile remained committed to entrepreneurs, start-ups and MSMEs.

She said that the company would not relent in supporting their dreams and aspirations. “We are excited about kicking off the first edition of The Hack because we know that there are a lot of talented entrepreneurs in Nigeria. This platform will help them unleash their capabilities and potential. “The Hack opened to all network subscribers who have a registered business with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and are between 18 and 45 years,” she added.

 

