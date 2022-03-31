Business

9mobile trains 100 Kano teachers on innovative skills

Following a successful maiden edition in Lagos, telecoms operator, 9mobile, has organised a one-day train-thetrainer workshop for teachers in Kano in partnership with the Kano State Ministry of Education. The workshop had in attendance teachers across the state drawn from both the junior and senior secondary schools. The workshop is one of 9mobile’s effort to strengthen education, improve child school enrolment and ensure that teachers are abreast of current information to manage and influence the upcoming generation of students to be future agents of positive change.

The facilitator at the workshop, Professor. Abdalla Uba Adamu, a professor of Media and Cultural Communication and immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), spoke on the theme – “Promoting school enrolment and retention through innovative teaching methods and class management.”

He emphasised the important factors required to create an effective learning environment in the class. Furthermore, Prof. Dr. Adamu shared some of the current and emerging innovative teaching methods, practical steps teachers can take to stimulate students’ interest in learning and how teachers can apply child-friendly communication skills to build trust with students.

 

