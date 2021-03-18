Business

9mobile upgrades offerings on MiFi and router devices

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In yet another affirmation of its resolve to continue enabling its customers with more affordable and superfast data, innovative telecommunications company, 9mobile, has upgraded its MiFi and Router offerings. According to the operator, customers can now get up to 380GB for N60,000, plus a free router device valid for 1 year, and up to 200GB at N36,000, plus a free MiFi device also valid for 1 year.

The MiFi devices, it said, can be connected to a cellular network to provide internet services for up to ten devices, while routers can be connected to a cellular network to provide internet services for up to 30 devices. Commenting on the offers at their virtual unveiling, Chief Commercial Officer, 9mobile, Stjepan Udovicic, disclosed that it demonstrated 9mobile`s commitment to boosting individuals and businesses with affordable data connectivity.

He said: “We are committed to providing affordable offerings, especially as COVID-19 has altered the world of work. Nowadays, more people are working remotely as they need affordable data to deliver their tasks and stay connected online with colleagues and business associates.

“Our refreshed MiFi and Router offers will see our customers enjoying more for less. For instance, a customer gets 20GB instant sign-up data bonus, and additional 15GB data every month for 12months, plus a free MiFi device at N36,000.” Also, customers will get 30GB instant sign-up data bonus, and additional 20GB every month for 12months, plus a free Router device. Udovicic added that the MiFi and Router devices also come with other variant data offers. For MiFi`s, there are three more variants where customers can get sign-up data bonus and additional data starting from N16,000. Since entering the Nigerian market, 9mobile continues to transform lives with its consistent innovation, rolling out solutions that enable Nigerians to achieve their full potential.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

In conversation with one of the most talked-about content creators and shisha entrepreneurs – Dennis Schwager

Posted on Author Reporter

  The 27-year-old discusses about his journey in the hookah niche and how he stands different from others. There are people who attain massive success but believe in staying very low-key about their success, meaning they take each day as it comes and still believes in working harder with double the efforts, not just to […]
Business

Malicious malware causes havoc among currency app users

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Cerberus Trojan, a malicious malware attached to a Spanish currency calculator, bypassed Google’s security barriers and infected users that downloaded the app from Google Play, a report said. The Calculador de Mondeda app, or Spanish currency calculator, was approved for use by Google Play in March 2020, and was downloaded over 10,000 times by […]
Business

CBN’s forex sales hit $19.91bn in 10 months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Decline Forex supply to authorised dealers was hampered by precautious economic activities   The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold foreign exchange amounting to $19.91billion to authorised dealers between January and October last year, findings by New Telegraph show.   The figure is $12.60billion less than the $32.51billion that the regulator sold to authorised dealers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica