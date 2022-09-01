Business

9PSB bags two digital brand awards

Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Nigeria’s digital payment service bank focused on financial inclusion, has been named the Best New Payment Service Bank by UKbased international publication, Global Brands Magazine, in its 2022 edition of the Global Brand Awards, an annual event, through which it recognises and rewards companies and titans of the industry for their exceptional performances. According to the organisation, the felicitation ceremony will hold at the Palm Jumeirah-Waldorf, Dubai, on December 1, 2022. 9PSB clinched the award following a thorough evaluation process based on the parameters such as: customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships, and new business development. Commending 9PSB on the award, the Chief Executive Officer, Global Brands Magazine, Shiv Kumar, remarked: “9PSB has a very strategic approach towards building and developing Nigeria as a whole and this holistic approach along with providing seamless digital banking are just some of the reasons why this brand has become so successful.’’

In her reaction, the Chief Executive Officer, 9PSB, Branka Mracajac, reiterated the bank’s commitment to partnerships that deepen Nigeria’s financial inclusion. He stated: “I’m very proud that we have a group of young Nigerians who are innovative and progressive enough to have come up with ideas in collaboration with other FinTechs, to create the very first banking platform that provides seamless payment services to both the financially excluded and underserved, as well as to the already banked and technology savvy. At 9PSB our mandate is to bring the two worlds together, and we are set on that mission: the mission to Bank9ja.” Similarly, the bank has also been awarded, Africa’s Most Reliable Payment Service Bank of the Year 2022 by the African Brands Congress at the 7th edition of its African Brand Leadership Merit Awards, themed: Digital Technology; AI and IoT, A Catalyst for Brand Growth, which held recently at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja.

The award is in recognition of the bank’s giant strides in closing the financial inclusion gap and excellent service delivery, particularly to the unbanked and under-served population. Presenting the award to 9PSB, Desmond Esorougwe, the convener, stated that “the award is based on the bank’s impact in providing innovative service delivery using technologically driven products and services, complemented with its wide agent banking network to serve particularly the unbanked and the under-served population across all strata since it began operations in Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.”

Receiving the award on behalf of the bank, Head, Business Development and Strategy, 9PSB, Martina Medac, described the prestigious award as recognition of the values and services the bank has been offering to Nigerians as well as meeting its mandate to drive inclusive financial services and lifestyle improvement, especially among the segments of the population who lack access.

 

