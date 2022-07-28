9PSB, Seerbit partner to provide seamless digital payments

Nigeria’s pioneer and foremost Payment Service Bank, 9Payment Service Bank (9PSB) and SeerBit, a pan-African enterprise payment platorm, have entered into a strategic partnership to facilitate seamless access to financial services for individuals and businesses in Nigeria. The firms said they would co-create a seamless payment and omnichannel banking ecosystem that aggregates and simplifies transactions for banking agents, merchants, end consumers, and businesses. This partnership, according to them, creates a unique opportunity to deploy a homegrown solution that sets out a roadmap for the digitisation of payments and enables the ecosystem for closing the financial exclusion gap. Speaking on the partnership, the CEO of 9PSB, Branka Mracajac, said 9PSB was committed to building a strong financial ecosystem that is driven by collaboration.

She said: “The core of our business is to provide easy, convenient, and seamless financial transactions to the unbanked, under-banked, and under-served. To achieve this, collaboration is central to our strategy – with technology leaders and partners on this long journey with the ultimate goal to move Nigeria from a cash to cashless society.

“Thus, expanding on our promise to deliver relevant financial products. Through this partnership, we will be providing our agents, partners, and customers with a single point of entry to enjoy various products and services.” The Founder and CEO of SeerBit, Omoniyi Kolade, stated that in alignment with SeerBit’s vision of providing innovative technology solutions tailored at bridging payment gaps, the collaboration with 9PSB would ensure that African businesses reap the full benefits of the digital payments boom in the region. “The collaboration also consolidates SeerBit’s position as a frontline player in the digital payment ecosystem in Africa.”

