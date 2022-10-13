Business

9PSB unveils customer service centre

Nigeria’s foremost digital payment service bank, 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), has unveiled its Customer Service Centre as part of to enhance customer’s experience. While announcing the opening of new centre at the event to mark the Customer Service held at the bank’s Head Office in Victoria Island, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Branka Mracajac, commended the entire team for the milestone achievement recorded in making the customer service centre a reality.

She said: “Two years ago in our very first board meeting, I was asked what I would bring to the table that would make a difference when it comes to providing financial services to the Nigerian market. My answer was that there is no silver bullet to it, but what will make the difference will be to have excellent customer service.

“So, you can understand that I take very personal pride and joy in launching our very own Customer Service Centre. It was long coming. We have put in a lot of effort and work to find the right team to do proper training and launch a centre that is built on our three critical pillars – Omni-channels experience, proactive support, and reduced customer effort. “Our team is trained in a holistic way to listen to our customers, hear their issues, react proactively, predict the needs of the customers and deliver a perfect customer service experience.” Also speaking at the event, the Customer Experience Management Lead, 9PSB, Olusegun Omoloye, said: “9PSB is fulfilling its mandate to both its customers and partners by ensuring that the services promised are delivered efficiently. The Centre will be managed by highly qualified professionals who will help to deliver seamless and top-notch services in line with the bank’s business objective.

 

