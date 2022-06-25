9th National Assembly has failed Nigerians–Iduoriyekemwen

Mathew Iduoriyekemwen is a chieftain of the People Democratic Party, PDP. He recently defeated a serving Senator, Mathew Urhoghide, for the Edo South Senatorial district ticket. In this Interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he describes the Muhammadu Buhari led – APC government as a failure. He also did not hide his feelings about the non-assertiveness of the Nigeria Assembly led by Ahmad Lawan on important national issues, and why Nigerians should vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in 2023 general elections. He also thinks his APC opponent is no threat to him, among other national issues. Excerpts…

As a leader in Edo State, how are you able to mentor the crowd that follows you?

Well I tell most of my followers I am not one of those leaders that will say do what I say, but don’t do what I do. I expect my followers to see the things I do and emulate them and follow me like that. Yet I’m not a perfect human being, but in anything I dedicate myself, I try as much as possible to get the best. So if I’m doing anything in life I want to strive for perfection people say perfection, is not possible. I also believe in life that in striving towards it you will go above average at all times.

You joined politics at a tender age, what informed your knowledge about politics?

Good question. Well some people will say that God’s gift in you, you find it around things that occur around you on a daily basis. Growing up I have never lived alone, I have always had my friends around me, I know is not my own making but I just see myself as the one that is always at the forefront that everybody wants to follow because as much as possible am a very transparent person. I try also try as much as possible to make sure everybody is comfortable around me. I do not believe that I should have everything alone, life is live and let live. When I have, I believe every other person should have.

I don’t think I should have and continue to block the other person. So people see those things in you and see that you give them the room too to also grow and develop. I was a self- centered person; you won’t see them around me. Like I tell people around me that my life is a book. It’s just there for you to read and for you to see on daily basis. You can almost predict the things I do on a daily basis. Most of the people around me can always predict where I am, the things I do and how they can see me because that is the kind of life I live. I don’t see anything so complicated in life that can make you keep yourself away from your people.

So My coming into politics is the fact that the life style I have involved over time is like community based. I reach out to people, I want to see the environment where I am, I want to see everybody happy, I want see that everybody get enough to be self-sufficient. And I can’t do that through my personal businesses, so coming into politics is basically to help my people.

Even when we were in school doing students unionism, we tried to create an ideal environment for everyone to thrive, drive to serve, drive to bring governance right to the people so that they all feel the impact of government. No matter how wealthy one is, you can’t take care of everyone in the society but if the society is made good and well, the effects of those facilities will get to everybody so that is the whole idea.

As a former House of Assembly member in Edo State, you left office long time ago, now you just defeated a serving in the PDP party primaries, what was the magic?

First of all God gave me that victory, and I also worked hard. When I pursue things I don’t believe anything is impossible to achieve. That word impossible doesn’t exist where I am, I keep pushing yes, results may not come but I continue to push. But this time around I was convinced that it was my time. I worked hard to reach out to both statutory delegates that didn’t vote and the adhoc delegates.

The delegates are not spirits, they are people that know us and see us on a daily basis. So when you are selling yourself to them, yes it’s possible some people would say they would spend money. Yes you can spend money but the way Nigeria is these days, money plays a role in politics but obviously you know money does not decide everything. People will take your money and still do what they have to do.

So nobody is happy with the state of the nation right now, the common man finds it difficult to have a meal a day, somebody is working may be the man earns fifty thousand naira, may be the man a has a wife and children at home to cater for and a bag of rice is thirty thousand naira, how does the man survive. So when they see very obvious reality starring at them, it makes them to feel oh these things can be changed and the only way it can be changed is to have the right persons in offices. So when you are able to sell yourself to them they believe in what you are saying because they see you on daily basis, they see your life style.

I live in Benin, I’m based here. My brother Mathew Urhoghide, has done well in Senate, has done two terms now, and I just see that our people also want a change. In 2023, there is going to be a brand new President so the narrative will change. So if you have been in Senate for two terms working with the President of this country as it is today, then he may have seen the best of this government, the best of this government has not appealled to them to make them want anybody along that line to continue.

Now what is that new thing you want to do differently if voted in by Edo South people come 2023?

I would take my own kind of Legislature to be people based. I don’t see any good as a serving Senator from Edo South Senatorial district, and then people are complaining on a daily basis for instance the federal roads in Edo South are not motorable, and I feel comfortable sit down in Abuja get my allowances to Benin once in a while, buy sewing machines and keke motorcycles give few selected persons who are members of your families and say you are doing empowerment.

I don’t think that is how to build capacity, I believe you can build capacity through getting more Federal presence in our own Senatorial district. And how do you do that, there are federal institutions here that need face lifting, I believe that capacity building is more important than provision of things like keke because when you build capacity, you build intellects.

When infrastructure get improved upon, the better for the people. The reason you see people destroy infrastructures is that they feel it doesn’t mean anything to them because those are hungry. But if they are not hungry, they will think twice and oh why do I want to destroy these infrastructure. So by the special grace of God when I get to Senate, I will look at those areas that affect the generality of our people who are suffering in our various constituencies across the State.

Do you subscribe to people remaining I’m the Senate three, four times and forever?

Well I do not subscribe to that, do you know why, some persons are quick to tell you go to United States of America, saying some persons have been in parliament 10 years, 15 years 20 years and all of that, but they have forgotten that the situations are different, the people are different that is a democracy that has been for centuries, and everybody know exactly where they fit in and knows what to do.

I give you an instance, if the US parliament moves today and tell the United States President not to go ahead with planned programme take for instance the United State government decides to deploy troops to a place and the US parliament stands against it, it is not possible for the President of United States to go against them. But here in Nigeria, National Assembly as presently constituted, do you see them as National Assembly that has been able to stand their ground in face of government policies that were obviously not in agreement with popular opinion.

There has been cases were mails have been sent to National Assembly for clearance and the National Assembly will turn down such mails and persons continue to occupy such offices and there is a sitting National Assembly. We want things to be done properly in Nigeria. If you are running a system of government were every arm of government ought to play its role, that arm of government should not only play its role should be seen by playing its role by the people that elected them. There is nothing in this 9th Assembly that has appealled to me that will make me want them to be re- enforce to continue.

The quality life of ordinary citizen in Nigeria had gone down they continue to trade blame of past administration that is all rubbish. You know there was past problem in past administration and you came in to make a difference. Every day you are lamenting so why do you think we should continue with such bad leaders and bad government. There is going to be brand new executives in 2023, a new executive s with brains to bring in fresh ideas on how to move this country forward and get things sanitized.

Any regret being in politics?

I don’t ever regret anything I do in life, I see it as a calling, not because am in politician, if you ask people who have known me I do things that make other people happy. Life to me is live and let live. Even if I acquire the whole world and persons around me are living in abject poverty and hunger, then I have no wealth. If I die tomorrow none of the things I have acquired will be buried with me. And if I say let me acquire so much wealth and leave for four, five generations of my children, grand children to come do I know what my will do as regards to those things, so if am around why not spread those things to people around me to make life a little bit more comfortable for them. So I have always believed that whatever we do let’s try be the best we can do to make others happy. So, that when I’m no more here people will have good things to talk about me. I don’t want people to treat my children with disdain when am gone.

Do you think you can defeat your opponent in the APC considering the presence of federal might?

If I cannot defeat the other people or whoever my opponents is, then why am I in the race. I don’t even see opponent anyway, yes we will all go to the field, then when we are in the field, people will assess us, evaluate us we would sell ourselves to them, we would tell them why we want to be voted for, so let the people decide. But trust me Mathew Iduoriyekemwen, Edo South people, the Benin people that I know, they know me eyes know that I won’t disappoint them, they already want me, the way people have been getting involved since the primaries, you would know that my coming is something that is divinely ordained by God Almighty.

Finally what is your view about Muslim/ Muslim ticket which APC is trying to foist on Nigeria?

That is the biggest insult to us as a nation, that is being insensitive to the other people at exist in this country. This country whether you like it or not is Muslim dominated north and Christian dominated south. It must reflect in everything that we do. Yes I’m not a religious fanatic but I believe everybody should be carried along. I won’t support a Christian/ Christian ticket, and I won’t also support a Muslim/Muslim ticket.

But we are talking about capacity and competence to lead…

Are you going to tell me that we can’t have a Christian with capacity and competence to lead? No show me that Muslim who has capacity, I will also show you thousands of Christians who have capacity to lead. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, was a Christian, for the years he ruled did you not see capacity? I think that to avoid wahala in this country and build our society, we must make everybody have that sense of belonging.

PDP members are kicking against Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate to Atiku Abubakar, your take?

How do you say a man is not popular, a man who has served both National and state in various capacities. This man is a medical doctor for crying out loud. Intellectually he has it, administratively he has, he being Governor of Delta State and doing very well or is it because the man is not a noise maker like others? Okowa to me is a silent achiever. I see in Okowa a Vice president who will subordinate himself to the president and work with him at the same time adding value to that system.

