9th Nigeria Pitch Awards: Organisers excited as trophies arrive Abuja

Management and Staff of Matchmakers Consult International Limited, organizers of the Nigeria Pitch Awards are ecstatic following the arrival of the trophies for the various awards at the ceremony in Abuja on Friday evening. “The trophies are here!” President of Matchmakers Consult, Shina Philips announced with much gusto yesterday morning, as he headed to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to retrieve the diadems. The 9th Nigeria Pitch Awards, endorsed by the Nigeria Football Federation, will hold at the Great Margaret Hall of John Woods Hotel with reigning King of the Pitch and Queen of the Pitch, Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala respectively, in with excellent chances of retaining their awards. “We are very happy at where we are presently even as we aim to go higher and become bigger. Our watchwords remain transparency and credibility and we will never waver on these creeds,” Philips said on Wednesday.

