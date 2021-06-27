9th Senate: Highs, lows in two years

The Red Chamber of the National Assembly rolled out the drums on June 11, 2021 to mark the second anniversary of the inauguration of the 9th Senate and election of its leadership. In this analysis, ONWUKA NZESHI takes a look at the high and low moments of the journey

The Senate represents a prominent part of the legislature in every democracy. Under the leadership of President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, this institution has recorded a few highs and lows, especially in the face of tough economic realities.

Lawan flagged off the event on a humanitarian note as the leadership of the Red Chamber embarked on a visit to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp at Wasa in the Abuja Metropolitan Area Council (AMAC) of the Federal Capital Territory.

It was not just a sight-seeing visit, but one meant to rekindle the hope of the downtrodden in the country. It was designed to show empathy and concern on the plight of these Nigerians who have been forcefully displaced from their homes by the terrorist group, Boko Haram in the North -East region.

The President of the Senate seized the occasion to give hope to these displaced persons by donating some relief items including food to them as a way of cushioning their pains.

Lawan also rode on the crest of the celebration to address an expanded media conference on the activities of the chamber the following day. At this interaction, the Senate showcased what it considered as its achievements in two years.

He recalled that the 9th Senate had, at the onset, mapped out a three-pronged agenda hinged on fighting corruption, eliminating insecurity and boosting economic transformation of Nigeria.

He disclosed that the upper chamber of the National Assembly had devoted a lot of time and efforts to assist the executive in the fight against insecurity and corruption as well as boosting the economy of the country.

Lawman who gave a score card of his stewardship, disclosed that from the outset the Senate developed a comprehensive Legislative Agenda to guide it in the pursuit of its constitutional mandates of lawmaking, representation and oversight.

Legislation

According to Lawan, a total 742 bills were introduced during the two sessions of the parliament, out of which 58 have been passed.

Similarly, 355 bills have gone through first reading; 175 other bills have gone through the second reading stage and have been referred to the relevant committees for further legislative business, while 11 bills referred by the House of Representatives for concurrence have also been passed.

These bills, he said, cut across all the sectors of the economy and touch most areas of need in the lives of the citizenry. “I shall reiterate once again that we are closer to the end in passing the important bills still before us, namely the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, and the Constitution Amendment Bill.

It is a mark of excellent effort that the 9th Senate is soon ready to pass the PIB after 20 years of failed attempts. This should happen this June, and it should increase ac- countability, probity, efficiency, equity and justice in that vital sector of our economy.

“Our determination to pass the bill is additionally in line with our resolve to be a result-oriented parliament, where our activities are hallmarked by quality, timeliness, and actions that are focused on the people. Our efforts on the Electoral Bill are also noteworthy.

The bill should not just improve the nations electoral governance system, but will strengthen our democracy, that we have all built since 1999. The 2023 general elections will be the seventh in our electoral cycle since the dawn of democracy.

The onus is now on us to consolidate it, partly through the bill, given the important innovations embedded in it. We will finish work on it before our annual recess. “We have a goal to deliberate on the report of the Committee on the Amendment of the 1999 Constitution in July before we proceed on our yearly recess, as well.

Mindful of the significant place of the citizens, we recently concluded a regional tour of the country, to provide opportunities for citizens to be closely heard, and consistent with a drive to build consensus.

We have gone far in this process and should be over with it next month,” he said. Lawan acknowledged the deteriorating level of insecurity across Nigeria but expressed optimism that the “deadly monster” would be tamed sooner than later.

“Security challenges are currently pushing our country to the edge of the precipice. Insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and attacks on public facilities are occurring daily in many parts of the country with our security forces stretched almost to their elastic limit.

“To address the emergency, we passed several resolutions as part of our legislative interventions and kept engaging with the Executive in order to achieve the desired outcome,” he said.

Anti-corruption activities

He also acknowledged that the fight against corruption remained a critical aspect of the parliamentary business in the last two years.

As part of the commitment to the success of the fight, Lawan said, the Senate has passed the Chartered Institute of Forensic Investigative Professionals of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill 2021 to boost institutional capacity for fighting corruption in Nigeria.

“We believe that the new institute will provide the kind of services that can nip corruption in the bud in both the public and private sectors. We had earlier passed the Public Procurement Act 2007 (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (SB.109); and the Public Procurement Act, 2007 (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (SB.158) also to block the avenues for corruption in the procurement process by MDAs “The 9th Senate has also aligned with the executive in the fight against corruption, because the malaise has been a bane in our development efforts.

Waste, and diversion of public funds are ills we cannot tolerate in the face of dwindling resources, increasing national debt, against the background of the need to stimulate the economy, through the appropriation of funds for infrastructure and utilities.

“The achievements we made in transparency and accountability, reflected in our dutiful oversighting, the exposure of inordinate practices

during public hearings, and budget defenses; and in seeking clarifications for hazy expenditures and procurements, are feats that we have to sustain, to harness the longer-term benefits. Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are enjoined to imbibe prudence and proper book-keeping, to prevent future exposures to allegations of infractions,” he said.

Lawan said that though the COVID-19 took the world by surprise, the Assembly was able to put up a reasonable response to the pandemic. He attributed the successful taming of the pandemic in Nigeria to the unity of purpose with which the Red Chamber and the National Assembly were able to provide the necessary intervention in support of the efforts of the executive arm of government to combat the virus.

“The 9th Assembly approved expeditiously, series of request from the Executive towards funding all activities relating to the Pandemic for procurement of emergency medical equipment and supplies and all related activities.

We have equally approved, special requests from the executive for emergency funding and interventions to reflate the economy as a means of moving our country out of recession, restoring businesses and livelihood, improving supply chains, generating more employment and creating wealth and income for millions of Nigerians,” he said.

Security

Lawan said that the 9th Senate had in the last two years, shown exceptional patriotism in seeking solutions to the security challenges facing the country.

Apart from the series of interventions in the form of motions urging the executive and security agencies to do the needful, it has also put forward some innovative suggestions geared towards improving the situation.

He cited the numerous motions passed in the red chamber calling on Mr. President to inject fresh energies into the armed forces to bring in new initiatives in the fight against insurgency, banditry, and kidnappings.

“We are glad that Mr. President heeded our calls, besides those of other wellmeaning citizens and effected the needed changes. The result of this is the renewed zeal, animated by our gallant troops in the nationalistic fight to rid the country of all forms of criminality.

We also believe that there is need to overhaul the entire security architecture. We have severally demonstrated that fighting an asymmetrical war is different, and requires a multi-pronged approach, given the unconventional means of the enemies. We salute our armed forces for their sacrifices for fatherland and are assured that absolute peace shall soon return to our dear country.

We also believe that all options should be on the table in our effort to achieve meaningful security in our country,” he said.

Economy

On the economic front, the leadership of the 9th Senate spoke glowingly about the restoration of the annual budget cycle to January-December as opposed to the haphazard cycle it used to have in previous years.

According to Lawan, this reordering of the annual budget makes for better planning and has restored the confidence of investors in the economy.

He recalled that persistent delay in the annual budget cycle before created avoidable disruptions in corporate strategic planning and operations as well as distorted the provision of social services and infrastructure in the economy. ‘Though our economy is still dominated by the oil sector in terms of revenue generation and foreign exchange receipts, our resolve towards diversification is unparalleled.

We have and are ready to provide every support through enabling legislation and funding for all institutions promoting non-oil exports as a means of strengthening our economy away from oil dependency and global realities of a future away from hydro-carbons,” he said. Lawan expressed confidence that with the support of all critical stakeholders, Nigeria will realize its cardinal objective of growing a more productive and sustainable economy.

Flipside

In spite of these achievements, the 9th Senate is perceived in many quarters as a lame duck and a rubber stamp, owing to the absence of independence in most of its decisions and actions on legislative matters and critical national issues.

While the 9th Senate regales in its choice approach to collaborate and cooperate with the executive arm of government, the average Nigerian perceives this posture as an act of subservience. Nigerians understand that the parliament is an independent arm of government with specific powers and authority to keep the executive arm of government on its toes.

However, many citizens are alarmed that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has committed a lot of constitutional breaches and gotten away with all of them without challenge in the last two years.

A close look at the relationship between the 9th Senate and the Presidency shows that the former is the junior partner in the power game.

While the red chamber has had the liberty of passing countless motions on critical national issues such as insecurity, poverty and general decline in the wellbeing of the citizenry, the Presidency was never moved to lift a finger.

Although the Red Chamber has continued to raise the hopes of the citizenry on the passage of some important legislations such as the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, and the Constitution Amendment Bills, many Nigerians are not impressed with the slow pace of work on these legislations.

The general impression in the public domain appears to be that the Senate is merely playing to the gallery and watching the body language of the Presidency on these bills. This suspicion is fed more from the benefit of hindsight than the promises and assurances of the red chamber to do justice to these bills.

On a more serious note, Nigerians expect the parliament to defend the citizenry from the authoritarian tendencies of the executive and not continue to massage the ego of the man in Aso Rock.

The average citizen expects our distinguished senators to put up some fight when it is obvious that the executive is running an oppressive and undemocratic governance system.

For instance, when citizens complain about lopsided appointments and abuse of the Federal Character principle, they expect the Senate to reject such appointments and ask the executive to make the necessary amends.

In another breadth, when people perceived to be corrupt, compromised or with moral baggage are nominated for certain appointments, citizens expect our senior citizens in the red chamber to raise the red flag and reject such requests from the executive.

The undoing of the current Senate is that it has allowed the executive to get away with blue murder most of the time and this accounts for the poor image of the red chamber in the eyes of the public.

It is good to have a good relationship between the executive and the legislature because rancour could be destructive to governance. However, when good relationship means swallowing all that the executive brings and forcing unpopular policies on the populace, the parliament which is regarded as the salt of democracy would lose its taste.

