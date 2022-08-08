Lagos pledges continuous support for retirees

The Lagos State government on Friday said it would not relent in its pursuit to improve life for its retirees and had placed the welfare and wellbeing of its pensioners as top-priority. Mrs Ajibola Ponnle, Lagos State Commissioner For Establishments, Training and Pensions, made the pledge at the 96th Retirement Certificates Presentation organised by the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) in Lagos. “Recently, the state govern-ment through the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) and in collaboration with sister agencies launched an upgraded Lagos State Resident Identity Card (LAG ID Card). “The card will include benefits such as subsidised health care and transport services for our retired public servants. “Please ensure you are registered with LASRRA to enjoy these benefits upon commencement,” Ponnle said. According to her, the state government has paid N1.113 billion as accrued pension rights into the Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) of 295 retirees for the month of July. The commissioner stated that Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu-led administration had paid over N43 billion as accrued pension rights to 11,644 retirees in its public service from May 2019 till date. Ponnle said: ”The state government recognises the plight of our estimable workers who have served in the Lagos state government has paid N1.113 billion as accrued pension rights into the Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) of 295 retirees for the month of July. The commissioner stated that Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu-led administration had paid over N43 billion as accrued pension rights to 11,644 retirees in its public service from May 2019 till date. Ponnle said: ”The state government recognises the plight of our estimable workers who have served in the Lagos state public service and the need to safeguard their financial security after service. “To this end, it implemented the payment of the new minimum wage six months after the new wage bill was adopted as law and with a higher amount than the approved recommendation in response to global and national economic challenges. “The state also implemented the upward review of pension contributions from 7.5 per cent of employee and employer contributions to 8 per cent employee contributions and 10 per cent employer contributions.

