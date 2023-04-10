News

Buhari Embarks On Last Trip To Saudi Arabia Tuesday

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday morning embark on an eight-day state visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where he is expected to perform Umrah, the lesser pilgrimage.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu made this known in a statement issued on Monday evening said “Buhari will travel to Saudi Arabia on an official visit from Tuesday, April 11 to 19 on his last trip to the Kingdom as President, during which he will perform Umrah, the lesser pilgrimage.”

In a statement titled ‘President Buhari leaves for Saudi Arabia on official visit,’ Shehu said the President will be accompanied by his aides.

However, this marks his sixth and last visit to the Kingdom since assuming office in May 2015.

It was reported that Buhari visited over 40 countries as the President which include, the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and France top the frequency table.

He also visited Ethiopia five times and made three visits to the United Arab Emirates, Ghana, Niger and Senegal.

Countries he has visited at least twice include China, Germany, Benin, The Gambia, Kenya, Equatorial Guinea, Egypt, Mali, Chad and Germany.

The President has also visited Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, India, Sudan, Spain, Iran, Malta, Rwanda, Qatar, Turkey, Scotland, Morocco, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Jordan, Burkina Faso, Belgium, Liberia and Japan; totaling over 40 countries and about 90 foreign trips.

