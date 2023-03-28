Metro & Crime News

One Dies, Seven Injured In Balogun Market Fire – NEMA

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

The National Emergency Management Agency  (NEMA) has confirmed that one person died and at least seven were injured after fire gutted two plazas at the Balogun Market in Lagos.

NEMA who disclosed this on Tuesday on its website said the deceased and injured persons were evacuated by the medical team, while four persons who were alleged to have been looting wares were arrested by the police.

The statement reads, “No. 32 Gbajumo Street, Lagos Island, Lagos State fire has been brought under total control.

“The building, from the Pent floor used as a store to the 5th and 4th floors, had shown signs of falling due to the heat.”

“Federal, state and local response agencies are on the ground. The fire was said to have started around 10:00 am. The fire also affected a three-storey building beside the five-storey building.

“The three-storey building was completely burnt down. The blockwork part of the five-storey building has collapsed leaving the metal part standing.

“350 shops are located in the five-storey building under fire while the other building has 230 shops. One fatality was recorded with seven persons injured.”

