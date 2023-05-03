Arts & Entertainments

Reaction As Mr Eazi Skips Temi Otedola On The List Of Things He’s Grateful For

Nigerian singer, Songwriter, and Record Producer, Oluwatosin Ajibade, better known as Mr Eazi has revealed the three things he is most grateful for which has, however, caused mixed reactions from his fans.

The singer who took to his Instagram page to share a video where he was vibing to his new song titled ‘Choplife Soundsystem’ use the opportunity to express gratitude for the things he was thankful for, which were Great health, Peace of mind, and no insufficient funds.

In reaction this his post, some fans expressed disappointment that he did not include Temi in his list of things he was grateful for, while others expressed concern about their relationship and questioned if everything was alright between them.

Here are the mixed reactions that have trailed his comment.

Vivee_anne wrote “You didn’t put Temi. I’m officially stealing her.”

Clodine_hayes wrote “You’re not grateful for Temi? That would have been number one for me!”

