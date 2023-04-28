Taraba APC Crisis Deepens As New Leadership Emerge

But the factional leadership of the party in the state led by the former state Deputy Chairman of the APC, James Ahmadu, has reversed the sack and suspension of Kente and Jimkuta respectively. According to him, Elsudi was legally removed from office and had no right to take that action. Ahmadi explained that the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party on February 10, 2023, passed a vote of no confidence in Elsudi and it was acknowledged by the party’s National Working Committee(NWC).

Therefore the sack and suspension of Kente and Jimkuta are not valid but an act of desperation and acting on the script of his paymasters, hence they remain legitimate members of the party.

He called on the national leadership of the party to expediently call Elsudi to order.

However, Elsudi has also insisted that he remains the Chairman of the APC in the state, except when directed by the National Working Committee (NWC) to exit his position.

Reacting to the development, the APC Chairman, Kente Ward, Uten Efu, argued that there were no specific, stated offense of anti-party activities against the governorship aspirant and senator-elect.

He said, “It will be safer if the national executives of the party intervene to save the party from collapsing as it continues in its struggle to capture power in Taraba State.”