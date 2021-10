Police on Wednesday fired teargas at the Lekki Tollgate Plaza to disperse protesters.

The youths had converged on the Lekki tollgate to mark the first anniversary of #EndSARS in the country.

Earlier, operatives of the Lagos State Police Command arrested two protesters.

One of those arrested claimed to be a journalist while the other was seen carrying a placard.

About 30 police trucks and armed personnel are currently at the tollgate to enforce a ban on protests issued by the police command.

Like this: Like Loading...