A 2023 agenda for Southern Nigeria… (3)

Today, I feel the compelling need to yield space to a few of our teeming readers for reasons that columnists should encourage dialogue with readers once in a while; hence we have feedback.

We have a lot to learn from one another as no one is the repository of knowledge or an island of wisdom.

Readers must know that their opinions – especially on the vexed issue of 2023 – not only get to us but also that they are warmly received and greatly respected, even where they are critical of the views we have expressed.

Before then, however, let me fire this riposte on the Ibrahim Magu/EFCC/ Malami circus show presently trending, and the NDDC/Tinubugate diversionary tactics that the North is adept at.

These, ironically, have proven to be the set-pieces at which the South’s intelligentsia and political elites have floundered again and again. Kindly do not let these anymore irritate or confuse the South, nor distract its attention from the set course of wresting power from the North in 2023.

The Southern thieves they are “catching” and pillorring are by far lesser thieves compared to their Northerner counterparts they are venerating, giving soft landing or allowing to totally escape unhurt.

FEEDBACK

I am pretty surprised that none of you foresees what is going to befall Tinubu. The North saw greed in his eyes and went for it, though it is divine punishment upon all those that fostered the Buhari/APC evil enterprise upon Nigeria and Nigerians. Even the North is paying heavily, security-wise. Please tighten your seat belt! The flight will be rough for the Jagaban! Remember how PDP got swept out of power? Have you seen the same signs for the APC? The burial date is 2023! Tinubu will pay for his folly! – Ogbadu.

NB: Greedy Nigerians are everywhere – North, South, East and West! And is the same Buhari/APC not alive and well among Ndi Igbo? I thought you had grown above tribal sentiments! Everyone who loves Nigeria thinks of the South-East in 2023 but, alas, you and Tinubu are busy “worming” yourselves to the North instead of “warming” yourselves into the heart of Ndi Igbo. You have no conscience! Pity you! – Dr. Okocha, UNYA Dept. of Surgery, ABSUTH, Aba.

NB: The ones you have just expressed are both gibberish and tribal!

Certainly, not everyone who flaunts academic titles has the capacity to read between the lines! Do you think the factors that stopped Awo and Abiola will also not stop Tinubu? Fighting Jonathan in 2015 and the Igbos at Okota in 2019 closed his chances of Southern solidarity. Awo’s dethroning of Zik as premier of Western Nigeria and Abiola’s Jos Convention remarks that he can rule Nigeria without the Igbo was repeated in Tinubu’s APC power-sharing formula. – Hon. Ngozika Ihuoma.

NB: You are quick to remember the “offending” statements of Yoruba leaders but conveniently and ignore worse statements from Northern leaders. You always only remember Yoruba leaders that you love to hate but dubiously forget the heroics of Victor Banjo, Wole Soyinka, Tai Solarin, Obasanjo’s, etc. for the Igbo. Point at any heroics in Igbo support from the North!

The accommodation given to Ndi Igbo in the South-West, including appointments; is not reciprocated by Ndi Igbo. Insults and bad manners will not pull the Yoruba into the Ndi Igbo corner in 2023.

Bola Tinubu should learn from the past. He is too important to end up like Abiola. Let him remain a kingmaker rather than striving for kingship. It will be more honourable if he puts his heavyweight behind an Igbo presidency. – 0704 083 8983.

NB: Once 2023 is myopically reduced to Igbo or no Igbo presidency, the battle is lost ab initio.

But if a candidate with winnable credentials from the entire South is the target, then, there is hope. We need a fighter like Tinubu to engage the North. – 0813 487 5450.

You hit the bull’s eye on the eventual disintegration of Nigeria; there is no assurance Buhari intends to hand over power to the South. I hope you are not threatened as a result of your writings! – Sam.

I agree with your conclusion that Tinubu could put up a fight on behalf of the South to get the Presidency.

But my fear is that the North might spring the Alex Ekwueme strategy.

In 1987, Ekwueme, the VP, was to be the NPN presidential candidate and he would have won. Then the North staged a coup, removed Shagari and brought in Buhari.

We in the South sheepishly accepted Buhari because the Lagos/Ibadan media and the UPN who were removed from power … in massivelyrigged elections demonized Shagari and the NPN…

Another option, like in the case of Obasanjo and Jonathan, is for them to have a Southern stooge as President. I strongly suspect Okonjo-Iweala is being prepared for that role. – Anonymous.

NB: Let the Igbo stop focusing on the pecks in Yoruba eyes; then, they will see the log in their own eyes!

Here is a regional summary of leadership in Nigeria: North-Central: 14 years and 201 days; North-West:14 years and 179 days; South-West:11 years and 341 days; South-South: 5 years and 25 days; North- East: 4 years and 203 days; South-East: 0 years and 0 days!

Supporting Igbo presidency in 2023 should be the responsibility of all patriotic Nigerians, not just Igbos. – Anonymous.

NB: The full record of leadership also includes: Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe: Governor- General, November 16, 1960 – 1963; Ceremonial president, 1963 – January 1966. Major-Gen. JTU Aguiyi-Ironsi: First Nigerian military Head of State: January 1966 to July 1966.

