A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft arrives Nigeria

The first batch of A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft would be arriving in Nigeria at the end of this month.

The director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who made statement available said that, “The aircraft left the United States of America on July 14, 2021 enroute Nigeria.

“The six aircrafts would stopped over in Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Algeria before its final destination in Nigeria”.

Gabkwet, said that, “An official induction ceremony of the aircraft into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force is already being planned at a later date in August 2021 to be announced in due course.”

The Air force spoke man said that, “The Office of the Director of Public Relations and Information remains open to any inquiry regarding the arrival and induction of the aircraft.”

