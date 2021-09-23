News

A-29 Super Tucano aircraft: US to train senior NAF personnel

Following Nigeria’s purchase of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, the United States Defense Institute of International Legal Studies (DIILS) has trained Nigerian Air Force (NAF) officers at a seminar on international law and military justice concerning the aircraft. This is contained in a statement from the United States Embassy in Abuja issued yesterday.

The NAF sent 20 commanding officers that were trained during the seminar. Among the 20, seven were general officers. The Deputy Director of Legal Services was also in attendance during the training. The seminar held from September 13 to17 and it included case studies and discussions from the US and other international military operations.

The course came as part of the “Total Package Approach” that the Defence Security Cooperation Agency had used to purchase the A-29. The “Total Package Approach” also included provision of hardware, spare parts, logistics and training. Since the course was the first of its kind in Nigeria, the Director of DIILS, Ian Wexler traveled to Nigeria to oversee the seminar personally and also meet the officers that participated in the seminar.

