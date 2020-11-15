Sports

A & A, Comets kick off Gov Ikpeazu Pre-season tourney

Posted on

A & A FC of Calabar and Abia Comets of Umuahia will on Sunday kickoff the 2020 edition of the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Preseason Tournament taking place at the Aba Township Stadium.

 

In a draw conducted on Friday, eight-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Enyimba top group A comprising Cynosure FC, A & A FC, Abia Comets and Jewel FC while Group B has Abia Warriors, Plateau United, Flight FC, Ngwa United and Abia Greater Tomorrow. Four games will be played on Sunday with another four on Monday.

 

There will be games each day of the week with the semifinals taking place on Friday November 20 and the final on Saturday, November 21.

 

Speaking after the draws, the coordinator of the tournament, Patrick Ngwaogu, said they are looking forward to an interesting competition that will prepare all the teams well for he new season especially Enyimba and Plateau United that will be playing on the continent.

