A bad election for senatorial amazons

They strutted on the turf like gladiators. They had high hopes that come the 10th senate in June 2023, they would return to the National Assembly to continue where they stopped. But for Senators Stella Oduah and Uche Ekwunife, that dream died on February 25.

They lost the Anambra North and Central elections to Tony Nwoye and Senator Victor Umeh of the Labour Party, respectively. Oduah was defeated for the seat alongside Mrs. Ebele Obiano, the wife of the immediate past Governor of the state, Willie Obiano. Only Senator Ifeanyi Uba of the Young Progressives Party, YPP saved Anambra from being LP state at the senate.

The story is not different at the House of Representatives, where the Deputy Majority Leader, Nkeiruka Onyejiocha lost her ticket to the LP. Already, Senator Oluremi Tinubu would not be returning to the senate. She is the incoming First Lady, after her husband Senator Bola Tinubu was announced the winner of the 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).

The results represent a blow for the female folk, who have been clamouring for a 35 per cent representation at all levels. Across the country, the National Assembly election did not favour women much more than before. Ekwunife and Odua had in May 2022 emerged the flag bearers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra Central and Anambra North Senatorial Districts in the state. Ekwunife, being the sole aspirant for picked the PDP ticket in the zone while Chief Chris Ubah emerged PDP candidate for Anambra South Senatorial District. The primary elections for the Anambra North and South Senatorial Districts were held at Marble Arch Hotel, Awka.

Mr Alfred Isename, PDP Returning Officer for the senatorial primary contest said the winners polled the highest number of valid votes cast by the delegates. Announcing the results, Isename said Uba polled a total of 338 votes to emerge winner for Anambra South over Mr Valentine Ozigbo, Nnekegwo Unaegbu and Queen Peace, who scored three, seven and four votes respectively. Obinna Uzoh scored zero votes in the contest. Isename said Oduah polled 278 votes to clinch the ticket for Anambra North ahead of Mr Tony Nwoye and Mr John Okechukwu, who scored one vote and zero vote respectively.

Isename said the exercise was in full compliance with the party constitution and the Independent National Electoral Commission guidelines. In a reaction, Uba thanked the delegates for finding him worthy to fly the party’s flag and assured that he would work in the overall interest of Anambra South. Odua thanked the delegates for electing her and pledged to continue her good works in the senate if elected.

