A banking guru’s thought for women, children

The obligation to ensuring a continuing reduced maternal and child mortality rate is the reason behind the newly built national pediatric hospital in Ijebu- Ode and Ogun state.

A world class health centre was built and handed over to the University of Ibadan (UI) and University College Hospital (UCH), for maintenance. According to founder of first City Monument Bank, Otunba Olasubomi Balogun, what prompted him to construct the five billion world class Otunba Tunwase national pediatric hospital was to strengthen and ensure qualitative and efficient health care delivery, reduce maternal, newborn child deaths, ages and other emergencies case in the facility.

The founder said he was committed to ensuring a zero maternal and child mortality rate in Ijebu- Ode and Ogun state. Otunba Balogun who was represented at the occasion recently by the Group Chief Executive of FCMB, Mr. Ladi Balogun who hands over the facility to the University of Ibadan (UI) and University College Hospital (UCH), said the hospital was born out of the desired of the founder to cater for children and the ages in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State and Nigeria in particular. He said the pediatric centre marks a significant milestone to a philanthropic project embarked upon 11 years ago by the donor, with the sole objective of providing a word class medical facility to his people and Nigerians, especially to children, ages and for economic development of his fatherland.

His words: “The inspiration by the donor to build the great establishment was first inspired when he took over the children’s hospital at the University College hospital, Ibadan, where he was exposed to the true plight of sick children and high demand for world class medical facility to cater for the needs in a sustainable manner.” He added that, after the construction of the centre, some institutions requested to manage the hospital, but the donor strongly believes that the University of Ibadan and University College hospital are in the better position to do that effectively and further raise its status, considering their respective pedigrees.

“Following the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding last year by all concerned parties, the resolution was that the UCH should provide clinical services, while the University of Ibadan (UI) would engaged in research and other academic works and students from UI would also be involved as part of the training.

It is our hope that this institution would contribute immensely to the general well being of all Nigerians and served as a symbol of great possibilities for all those who look to achieve greatness and give back to their fatherland.

The idea of the centre was to create a national institution that would be served as reference point and to take care of the local community, became health sector is a sector that needed private sector investments.

The health investments couldn’t be done by government alone and cannot be done by investors who are expecting returns. The FCMB founder gave back to the society in what God has blessed him with, to save lives, create jobs and uplift the wellbeing of the Ijebu-Ode people, especially the children, mothers and those who are going to make used of it.” Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Director of UCH, Professor Abiodun Otegbayo said the staff and management of the hospital are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the wellbeing of residents of Ijebu-Ode community and its environs.

“We are going to come with full force to manage the facility to an enviable height to also ensure that the people of Ijebu-Ode and Nigeria in general benefits from it. We are very proactive, we are not only waiting for when all stakeholders would be able to take off and amend all legal angles.CMD “I want to place it on records that the UCH is not just witnessing the generosity of the donor, we have received such gestures many years ago.

Otunba Tunwase children emergency ward at UCH in Ibadan was donated to us by the same person and he had been funding the ward since then and many children have been saved through his generosity Professor Otegbayo noted that, as a CMD of UCH, I promised that same high level healthcare services that are administered at the main hospital in Ibadan would also be administered at Ijebu-Ode, I also want to urge the residents to utilise opportunity provided by the hospital to enhance their wellbeing and wellness. Meanwhile, Professor Bolanle Omokiodieon who represented the Vice Chancellor, Professor Adegbola Ekunola said Otunba Balogun is a great father to them all at the University of Ibadan.

“That was why in 1989 the University of Ibadan awarded him a degree of honourary doctor of law in recognition of his achievements in business and his contribution to the citadel and the social economic development of the institution of learning. “The University of Ibadan had run the centre before, but now it is going to be run by both University College Hospital (UCH), we would run the hospital, while, medical students would also come for their practicals in the centre and clinical and other medical issues would also be carried out there.” According to the Chairman of transition committee, Mr. Hassan Adeyinka, when he was called by the Otunba Tunwase foundation Chairman, said Otunba Balogun is a complete gentle man who invested his money to the benefit of mankind in a very difficult period of pandemic period ravaging the world.

