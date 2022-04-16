A BIG NO to Salisu, Bosso as national coaches

The effects of the March 29 debacle of Super Eagles’ ouster from the 2022 World Cup are still fresh in the minds of many. There are various sides to the defeat of the Eagles by the Black Stars of Ghana. This ranges from the technical to the tactical aspects of the game plus the administrative side. After the ouster, the NFF came out to state that the Super Eagles were provided all the enabling logistics to get the ticket to the Mundial but it has been revealed that that was a BIG LIE.

The General Secretary, Muhammed Sanusi, stated that the federation provided everything the Eagles needed but it was shocking to know that the players were not given daily allowances and bonuses for the crucial matches against Ghana in Kumasi and Abuja.

The 0-0 recorded in Kumasi and the 1-1 in Abuja were draws that would ordinarily be rewarded with bonuses while the daily camp allowances were also not paid. No matter how rich a footballer is, allowances and bonuses are very important to them, especially in the national team, because they use such money to sort personal issues. So, in the playoff games, Eagles coaches and players were drawing money from their accounts for personal upkeep in the national camp. Amazing! And the public was told all was well.

The chartered aircraft provided was no big deal because Ghana also brought a chartered plane to Nigeria for the March 29 game. Technically, it was leant the team’s pre-match session for the match in Abuja was held for 30 minutes with no clear cut options for the match plan. Austin Eguavoen deserves all the bashing he got for his deficiencies that cost the Eagles the ticket just as the players also fell short especially in Abuja because they allowed Ghana to win all the second balls.

Truth is, we will continue to review and lament the Qatar ouster because of the implication on various aspects of people’s lives. Going forward, it is expected that lessons should be learnt from the failure of the Eagles in grabbing the World Cup ticket. Already, four foreign coaches –Laurent Blanc, Philip Cocu, Ernesto Valverde and Jose Peseiro – are on the cards. Apart from Peseiro, any of the other three will be a big upgrade to Gernot Rohr and Eguavoen. The crucial issue is who are those to work with the coach? It was a shock that Salisu Yusuf was listed as the first assistant Eagles coach during the week just as he was confirmed as the national U-23 coach and the CHAN head coach. It is sad that a coach who recently served a ban by FIFA over corruption allegation and was not cleared in anyway has been given the big tasks of grooming the future Super Eagles.

The national U-20 team has Ladan Bosso as head coach after his failure with same team twice in the past. It is absurd the way NFF recycles coaches and pretends as if all is well. Fatai Osho and Fidelis Ilechukwu named as assistants to Salisu in the U-23/CHAN team deserve to head U-20 team judging by their pedigree in the domestic league in recent years. Nduka Ugbade who was an assistant coach in U-17 coach twice is okay as U-17 head coach. More importantly, the structural role of the new Eagles handler should be spelt out. It will be good for the foreign coach to be an assistant from background like the case of Ghana, Senegal and Cameroon.

The domestic league must not be ignored. It is cost effective for the federation to reserve five or six slots for the best league players with a view of developing the league. In 2013, late Eagles coach Stephen Keshi won the AFCON with five home-based players in the team. The winning goal that gave Nigeria a final ticket and also the trophy was scored by Sunday Mba of Rangers, one of the home-based players. Ejike Uzoenyi, Chigozie Agbim (goalkeeper), Godfrey Oboabona and Gabriel Reuben were other home-based stars.

The science of the game is also important because it is sad that there are no gymnasiums in any of the major stadia hosting Eagles’ games. Coaches handing the team should also be armed with the modern information about the game such that stats of opponents could be evaluated to make the job of the coaches easier. The strength and weaknesses of the opposition can be determined by coaches using modern science of the game. The NFF we desire is one that will pay the players promptly as and when due while the chieftain will give the coaches a free hand to do their professional duties without sentiments and favouritism.

