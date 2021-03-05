A bitter fight with host communities

It was William Bill Ford, the Executive Director of Ford Motors and great grand son of Sir Henry Ford, (founder of Ford Motors) who said, “Creating a strong business and building a better world are not conflicting goals; they are both essential ingredients for long term success.”

Corporate Social Responsibility for organizations should be part of organizational goals and should be seen as investments that makes for a peaceful environment for operation, leading to profit maximization. For there cannot be success in an atmosphere of chaos, rancour and suspicion, whether for individuals or organizations.

This brings the crisis between Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc and its host communities in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State to focus. The communities held a peaceful protest on the 13th of January,2021, against what they tagged marginalisation and ill-treatment by the oil palm company.

The protesters drawn from the host communities of Gbelebu, Safargbo, Okomu, Oweike, Maikolo, etc, carried placards bearing various inscriptions such as: “Govt tell Okomu Oil Company to open our road’; ‘Okomu Oil Company give us our fishing traps that are with you’; ‘stop polluting our stream with your agro chemical, it is our only source of drinking water’; ‘we are not terrorists, stop harassing us with military, Okomu Oil’.

The communities accused the company of blocking and positioning military men on the only road that links them to Udo.( a transit community to Benin City, the Edo State Capital) Speaking shortly after the protest in a press briefing, the Fiyewei (spokesperson) of Okomu clan, Chief Sunday Ajele, also alleged that the Edo State Government had joined in the enslavement of the people with continuous sales of the land wherein the natives farm to a foreign company. “The state government sells the land to multinationals, where this forest people farm and even trade.

If you sell the land to multinational, how do you want these people to survive? Ordinarily, we expected the state government to come to the aid of these host communities and question the ill-treatment by the multinational, but unfortunately, the state government had joined them in the enslavement.”

He accused the company of forcefully evicting some of the host communities, stressing that this has caused untold hardship to the victims by rendering them homeless and turning them to refugees in their own land. On her part, Mrs. Biobokogha Penaere from Okomu, said the company has put the communities into bondage through their maltreatment and harrasement, lamenting that they can no longer fish nor farm. “Okomu Oil Palm is oppressing us, intimidating us.

We don’t have good road, we don’t have good water. We cannot kill the fish we used to kill before because they have used their chemical to spoil our river; so, no fish. The petty business we do to survive, they have blocked the road to access urban cities. So, we can no longer do our businesses,” Pena-ere lamented. Also speaking, Chief French Yabike, decried the activities of Okomu Oil Palm Company, alleging that the company has been busy evacuating their villages, just as he further lamented that yet, “in terms of employment, nothing; talking about scholarship, nothing; everything they promised, nothing was done.”

He said Okomu land is divided into two: Area BC 9 and Area BC10w and that they the native are in BC 10, alleging that Okomu Oil Palm Company has crossed to BC 10 part of the land and intimidating them with military. “We are tired of the activities of Okomu Oil Palm Company. The company has been harassing our community.

Some times ago, they came with soldiers to harass people in Lemon camp. After that, they proceeded to Agbede community and later extended to Oweike.” Also speaking, a chief from Gbelebu community, Ejueyi Segun, said the only road linking the community and others has been blocked by the company, saying the company does not owe the road as claimed. “The road the company claims, is not its road. That road was constructed by British West Africa Timber Contractors of those days before Okomu Oil Palm was set up there.”

Engineer Lawani Dumofaye, from Agbede community said: “Just last week, our local farmers’ mills were burnt down by Okomu Oil Palm Company. We have been suffering. Our streams have been polluted with their Agro chemicals. We are suffering. We are calling on the international community and the government to come to our aides.”

He concluded Calls and messages sent to Public Relations Officer of Okomu Oil Palm Company, Fidelis Olise, were not picked nor responded to. However, reacting, an Environmental Right Activist and Public Relation Officer of Environmental Right Action/ Friends of the Earth,(ERA/FoE),Barr Nosa Tukunbor, said, the communities within the Okomu Plc axis have been facing excruciating challenges and the people have suffered untold hardship as well as human rights violations ranging from land grabbing to loss of source of livelihood .

He said: “It is common knowledge that for some years running, Okomu Oil Palm PLC has been involved in expansion of its plantation for rubber and oil palm, with land meant for local farming and which the people rely on for their livelihood.” He called on the Edo State government to address these lingering abuses and illegal activities being carried out in the land belonging to the local communities. He said, Okumu Oil Palm Plc should vacate the land and compensate the people for the destruction of their sources of livelihood. “The communities within the Okomu Plc have been facing excruciating challenges and the people have suffered untold hardship as well as human rights violations ranging from land grabbing to loss of source of livelihood “I therefore call on Edo State government to address these lingering abuses and illegal activities being carried out in the land belonging to the local communities. Okumu Oil Palm Plc should vacate the land and compensate the people for the destruction of their sources of livelihood.” He concluded.

