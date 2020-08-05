A brewing war over rape, torture, killing

The killing of two youths in Ezzagu, Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State by men of the state police command over alleged kidnap, gangrape and torture of some traders in the community, is causing ripples in the state, UCHENNA INYA reports

Emeka Paul Obueze and Monday Nwaliobu Oshim of Onunwafor Ezzagu, Ishielu local government area of the state were shot dead by the police last week. They were killed when police stormed the community to rescue three traders among them. There were about seven persons who went to the community to sell their goods such as diapers, Indomie noodles and oil. The traders introduced another business apparently because of high returns they were making in their first business. They reportedly went into money -doubling with a name ‘Cordis Dynamic Concept’.

Many indigenes invested in the business and received high returns while many others did not. The owner of the company and three other persons working in the company disappeared from the community leaving two men and a lady behind. The people of the area became worried and met the remaining three persons who were allegedly attempting to escape also and mandated them to provide their master or pay them all their monies. Leaders of the youth of the community under Eguobodo united took them to a forest in the community where they were allegedly held, tortured and gang-raped for days.

Police kill two

As the three traders were being held in the thick forest, police was alerted apparently by some of the traders that escaped and efforts were intensified by the police to rescue the victims. A team of policemen invaded the community to rescue the traders.

To this end, two youths; Emeka Paul Obueze and Monday Nwaliobu Oshim were gunned down and other two youths were arrested in connection with the abduction of the traders. Those arrested were Nonso Ugboh, Public Relations Officer of the Eguobodo united who is popularly known as CSO by the youth and one Elochukwu. However, the corpses of Emeka and Monday were taken to the state Police headquarters, Abakaliki where they were shown to journalists when Nonso and Elochukwu were paraded over kidnap, rape and torture. One of the youths in the forest escaped with the lady trader that was among the traders held by the youth, forcing the state government to ordered all the stakeholders in the community to ensure they find the lady, Chioma within 24 hours. Chioma was found by one of the stakeholders in the community a day later.

She was found in a junction with the youth that escaped with her in the forest when police invaded the community to rescue the victims. The boy was trying to board vehicle with Chioma to unknown destination when they were sighted by a woman in the community who was among those searching for the lady. The lady raised alarm and the duo were immediately rounded up and taken to the state police headquarters.

Chioma: they raped me for five-days, inserted fingers, rods, stick into my private part

Chioma said she was repeatedly raped by five of the youths that held them hostage in the forest. She said about 20 youths molested her sexually while some used their fingers, sticks and rods and inserted into her private part which she said made blood to start gushing out of her vagina. Chioma, 20, a native of Nsukka, Igboetiti local government area of Enugu state also alleged that her captors commanded her elder brother and one of the traders to have sex with her which according to her is a taboo in their area. Narrating her ordeal, “after they fin-ished molesting me, they said my elder brother must have sex with me.

They beat him thoroughly and commanded him to start having sex with me. My brother told them that it is against our culture for a man to have sex with his sister. They insisted he must do it and pointed gun on his head. My brother had no option than to have sex with me, he obeyed them. “Blood started gushing out of my vagina, as such; they commanded my brother to clean me up. He refused and they started beating him again. Then, they came to me again and started having sex with me in the pool of my blood. After having sex with me again, some of them came to me and inserted stick in my vagina. Later, they took us to another forest where we stayed for four days. If they hear anything like gun, they will take us to another forest.

“They threaten to kill us and said that if they kill us, they will throw us into the river. They later took me alone and kept in one place where they always have sex with me at night; they have sex with me one after the other in that place. If they want to have sex with me, they will bend my head, hold my two legs by opening my laps and then have sex with me one after the other. They didn’t give me food any food or water throughout the time they held me. “When one of them saw my condition, he took me away from them. He didn’t have sex with me but he was the one that hit my eyes with heavy stick which made my eyes like this. The guy took me away because of heavy blood gushing out of my private part. He took me away and cleaned all the blood. He heard sound of guns and took me away to a place through the bush. He saw where people were selling things and bought bread and sachet water for me which I took.”

They ordered me to have sex with Chioma, forced her to suck their penis-brother

Chioma’s elder brother, Stanley narrated his own ordeal thus: “we were selling indomie and other goods in the community and these people that kidnapped us saw us as very rich and kidnapped us. It is the one that they call CSO that led those that kidnapped us and held us hostage for three days in a bush they call Sambisa forest in their community for three days. He asked me to call my mum to transfer money to them for my release. They demanded N400,000 from me and asked my mother to transfer the money to them let them hold and wait for more. My mother asked the CSO to send his account number to her and they started waiting for alert.

“The alert didn’t come and I called my mother on phone again and her phone was switched-off. They got angry and told me why I can’t tell my mother that I was in a problem so that she will quickly send the money to them. They started torturing us and asked me to have sex with the girl that came with us for our business there who is my sister. They threatened to kill me if I refused to have sex with the girl and the girl started telling them that what they forced me to do is not good.

They descended on her and pointed guns on my head and I had sex with the girl. “After having sex with the girl, one of them, the person they call CSO whose real name is Chinonso removed his clothes and ordered the girl to suck his penis and she did it. On Friday, they brought us outside from the hurt in the forest they kept us and started videoing us and I called my mother again and asked her to send N200,000 since she couldn’t raise N400,000. They started beating me and told me to tell my mother to send N10million not N200,000.

“On Saturday, police came into the community and started tracing we are and CSO called President General of the town union executives who also participated in our kidnap. He told the President General that we had the gut to call police. The President General told us that this place they kept is a no man’s land and it is Sambisa forest.

He told us that even if it is Army that we call to come here and rescue us, they can’t succeed. He said they will engage the police in gun battle and we will see that the police can’t match them. They started torturing us again and that is why we have all these bruises on our bodies and other injuries.”

I commanded Chioma to have sex with her brother, suck my manhood-suspect

Nonso Ugboh who is the Public Relations Officer of the Eguobodo united, Onunwafor Ezzagu while speaking to New Telegraph at the police headquarters said he commanded Stanley to have sex with his sister in the forest and that the girl was also forced to suck their manhood. He said the victims were taken to a thick forest in the area they call Sambisa forest and that police got wind of what they did and traced them to the bush where shootings ensued between them and the policemen.

Ugboh explained that three of his colleagues he gave their names as Kelechi Igwe, Tochukwu Otiokpo and Nnaemeka fled with the girl they had forceful carnal knowledge of and promised to assist in the rescue of the girl. The father of two whose wife is heavily pregnant claimed that their victims were money doublers who collected monies from some members of the community and tried to flee the area when the town union executives decided to kidnap them and take them to the thick forest in the community.

He said, “there were some persons from Enugu who came to our community to sell some goods including indomie noodles , pampers and others and were looking for house. I rented house for them and when they entered the house, they said they are now into another business.

They said that when you give them N1000, in five days time, they will give you N1,500 and I gave them N3,000 to make N5,500. “When they finished collecting all the monies from our people, they wanted to run away. My villagers held them that they should bring their monies and stated beating them. After beating them, they took them inside one house and told them they should refund all the monies they collected before releasing them. “We held them hostage and demanded ransom from them to balance the people in our community they collected money from.

We took them to the bush we call Sambisa and held three of them hostage. I am the PRO of Eguobodo united in our community and I am the one that was in charge of their hostage taking and I am the one that introduced them to my community. “They were to pay N200,000 before they would be released.

We commanded the fair guy among the three persons to have sex with the lady that came with them to do their business and they had sex in our presence. I forced the girl to suck my manhood. Some of my colleagues had sex with the girl and I disguised as a mad man and collected ransom on the three persons. “When police stormed the forest, we kept the three persons and started shooting, we started running and some of our colleagues fled with the girl to another forest”.

The traders defrauded us, police killed our innocent sons- Residents

Meanwhile, residents of the community have said the traders were operating Ponzi scheme through which they defrauded members of the public in the area. They said the people of the community were pushed to the wall, hence the kidnap and alleged rape of the traders by the community youths. Barr. Ugama Steven who spoke on behalf of the people, explained that it was only the court that can determine whether what the youths did was kidnapping or not and that if it was kidnap and rape, whoever that was involved in it will go in for it.

He alleged that the two persons killed by the police when they invaded the community to rescue the traders were innocent youths and not even members of the community. Ugama said “about three months ago, some persons came to the community and rented a place. They had a shop where there rented and equally had a place where they lived.

They collect money from innocent villagers and say ‘if you give us N1,000, in the next four days we will give you N2,000’. This went on for like three months and they have collected quite huge amount of money from the community. “On Thursday last week, the leader of the Ponzi scheme made away with the money they have collected. When the people heard of this, his three remaining members in the community including a girl was held by the youth. They were making attempt to escape and the youth of the community said no, that they must refund all the money they collected from the people.

This is the genesis of the problem. “We totally agreed that the right thing the youth should have done was to hand them over to the police. But when people are pushed to the walls, they can do anything and that is why it is as if the youth took laws into their hands by holding them.

“Anybody who is tagging it as kidnapping, well, that is for the court to decide whether they are kidnappers or not. Truth of the matter is that these people collected money from villagers and their leaders took the money and ran away and they started to hold those who work with them.

The two young men who were killed by the police in that incident are not even from this very community, they are from different community. One of them as a matter of fact was a labourer that was employed to work at a place. He went to a market square in the community to eat, on his way back he met his untimely death. “Two, they equally alleged that the girl was raped. If that is established, those who did it should be charged to court and they go in for the crime they have committed. But painting the village as a kidnapping den is not what is right.”

Taking laws into their hands- Police

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah said the youth took laws into their hands by abducting Chioma and her business partners and holding them hostage for days in a bush where the girl was serially raped by her abductors.

She dismissed the claim by members of the community that the two youths killed by the police over the matter were innocent. Odah alleged that the deceased were among those who opened fire on the police when they invaded the forest to rescue the victims and that the youth were armed to the teeth and charms which made it impossible for bullets to penetrate them until the police fortified themselves and gunned down the two persons. “You can imagine what this girl has suffered.

They raped her in turns for five days, forced her to have sex with her brother. Of what offence did she commit? “Two of my policemen sustained injuries and one of the youth that was shot when our men went into the forest to rescue the victims was with pump action. We recovered more than 17 live cartridges from them and they shot two of our men on the leg. They had charms on, when you shot at them, it will not enter, rather they were dancing. We will not leave any stone unturned to ensure that justice in this matter is done on the matter.

We are not even ready to leave any of them yet, both victims and suspects, knowing full well that that the community is alleging that they are being owed some part of their monies by the victims. But when a bigger offence of kidnap and rape occur, the defrauding and rape will be kept one side,” she said.

