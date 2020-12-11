A bundle of joy, 18 years after

It took 18 years of patronising all manner of persons in the medical industry. They were seeking for children of theirs, became objects of ridicule by their friends, neighbours and villagers. But today, Ikechukwu Ugwumba of Ezi Oti, Unwanna, Afikpo, in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and wife, Happiness, are now rejoicing. UCHENNA INYA reports

Happiness and Ikechukwu Ugwumba have been a couple since 18 years ago. The marriage was immediately blessed with a baby girl, Gracious. However, several years after the first child, it became a nightmarish experience trying to conceive but to no avail.

They became restless and started looking for solution. They travelled to so many places, took several drugs and herbs. Yet, another child was not achieved. One of the doctors that attended to them, who was coming from India, told them that there was no solution to their problems and urged them to either adopt a baby or go for In Vitro Fertilization transplant. It was at that time that the couple relaxed and stopped finding further solution to their problems and even stopped expecting another baby to their family.

They relied on their first child, who is now a grown up girl. But people, including their neighbours and relatives would mock them, especially Ugwumba’s wife. They ridiculed the woman to the extent of telling her “is it only one person that people give birth to.

You better go and look for what is happening to you.” This increased the worries of the woman. Her worries, however got compounded when a lady who was passing through same situation like her, saw her and asked, “Happiness, are you still wandering around? Go and adopt a baby, I have started the process of adopting a baby o.”

Happiness became so distressed. One day, the family sat together in a meeting and resolved that they will not adopt a baby neither will they do In Vitro Fertilization transplant. Luckily, Happiness got pregnant last year and their joy knew no bounds.

August 3rd, 2020, the woman went into labour and a cry of a baby was heard and it was a baby girl. The child was dedicated by December 6, 2020. Narrating her ordeal before the arrival of the baby to the family, Mrs. Ugwumba said, “we have waited for 18 years and in those years that we were waiting unto the Lord, it was not easy for me and my husband. We passed through so many challenges, sometimes, we travelled to Abia state and still return same day to take one drug or the other.

“One day, one doctor that used to come from India who is an Igbo man told me that there was nothing he can do again for me to conceive, that the best thing for me and my husband to do is to adopt a baby or do I VF transplant. I looked at him and told him that I know the God that I am serving.

“In all those years we were wandering around looking for solution, God did not allow me and my husband to take drugs that will harm my womb because I took so many concoctions seeking for another fruit of the womb 18 years after I had my first daughter Gracious.

There is one of those concoctions that we took and it ceased our breathing but in all those things, God didn’t allow us to be harmed, God preserved and protected my womb. “But today, we are smiling again.

Sometimes, I will carry this baby and be asking myself; am I the one carrying baby again in my life? Many people laughed at me and said is it only one person that people used to give birth to, that I should go and look for what is happening to me. I thank God today that some of them are rejoicing with us.

So, we are thanking God for what he did in my life and we are asking him to please remember others who are still looking up to HIM, believing that he will do same thing for them.” On his part, her husband, Ikechukwu explained that they spent millions of naira buying drugs and herbs for solution to their problems.

He revealed that they went to the extent of importing drugs from Ghana to take and know if their problems could be solved but to no avail. “I know how much I spent to the extent of importing drugs from Ghana and other places; there were many suggestions, we must do this, we must do that. When you are looking for something that is very important to you, whatever suggestion that people give you, you will think that it is the best.

We spent millions but finally, God wiped our tears. We agreed as a family that we will not continue going from one place to another, so,we have relaxed. It was at that time that God blessed us with this beautiful baby girl “We paid heavily looking for fruit of the womb, we patronized so many people looking for solution to our problem. Some people took it as an advantage and exploited us. But today our joy was restored to us.

I promise God that throughout our lives, we will serve God with our hearts and we will bring up this child with the fear of God,” he stated. Also, Gracious, 18, the first child of the family said she was more disturbed than her parents as according to her, no one as a sibling to chat or play with or even quarrel with as always seen in every family. “I am happy today that I now have a baby sister.

This is the best thing that has ever happened to us, I have been waiting for a companion, someone to play with, someone to chat with, someone to talk with.” Amadi Nnam, the Pastor in charge, “I want to encourage those in this type of situation not to lose hope, they should emulate this great family who never lose hope despite what they passed through,” he said.

