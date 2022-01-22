A call for African youths to be young, black, successful

In this book Young, Black and Beautiful, the author, Temitope Adeyemo, talks about slavery, colonialism, racism, the role African leaders played in slavery and how Africans can get out of poverty. Writes Adeyemo: “Why are we so backward? Why must it be that almost everything negative is associated with the black race? What have we done wrong as a race?”p19. These are pertinent questions begging for answers. The Africans have their ways of lives and well organised system of government before the advent of colonialism. All these are rooted in her culture, writing, medicine and their tools for hunting and farming.

The author says: “I often wondered, and I am sure many black Africans would too, if Africa would have modernized if we were never colonised. I often wonder where Africa would be today if we never had slavery and colonialism in our history. Could we have joined the rest of the world in modernisation? Or would we remain as we were before the era of slavery and imperialism?” p 44.

The memory of slave trade has really damaged our self-image. We were hopeless and voiceless during the slave trade. The blacks suffer at home and on the plantations. Men, women and children were stored and packed like spoons inside a drawer in the slave ship. They think and dream of freedom on their bed at night.

We eventually got our freedom but what do we do with the freedom? We depend on the Europeans for grant, and the wealth we have, we kept in their banks and impoverished ourselves. We have to move past our past and embrace our future. Adeyemo observes: “The shackles of racism have for long held black race in self-pity, inferiority complex and lack of motivation to succeed.” p 84. African countries ultimately need to explore and harness the mental and natural resources for her to compete with the developed countries of the world. We should create a foreseeable future for our children. The solution to Africans problems can only be solved by Africans.

We have dwelled too long for so long about slavery and colonialism. We have to break the chain of mental slavery and dependency syndrome. The author asserts: “We as a people have focused so much on everything else apart from ourselves. Our story will remain as it is if we do not start developing human capital of Africa.” p 119. The title of the book depicts that African youths ought to be young, black and successful.

The reverse is the case. Our teeming youths cannot lay hands on jobs. The idle mind is the devils workshop. Mind is all: Mind is all. The author points out: “If they do not have what to live for, they will surely look for what to die for. Proof of this lies in many young Africans sojourning through dangerous North Africa routes to Europe.” p 185. Adeyemo has challenged all African youths to have a daring spirits to change the course of our destiny. This is a motivational piece laced with hope and aspiration for a better Africa.

