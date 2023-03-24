A call for inter-ethnic harmony

Those beating the drums of war, with their tactless tongues and others stoking the flames of disunity with their treasonable songs, in our dear nation Nigeria must be reminded that war is no picnic in paradise. –A. O. Baje (Opinion essay titled: ‘Do not Turn Nigeria into the Devil’s Playground’ published on June 22, 2017).

Lest we forget, the above stated note of warning added that: “War, propelled by the twin evils of hatred and anger escalates to the fore over unresolved, yet preventable misunderstanding between communities and countries. The winged monster rides on the wave crest of base sentiments, fuelled by hate speeches given a free reign by the powers that be.

“They do so for fleeting political power, to massage shear ego, or satiate their mania for money and materialism”. That was some six years ago. But has the situation got any better ever since? The answer is crystal clear, more so going by the recent mayhem and acts of intimidation visited on some Igbos and their valuable property by political thugs and hoodlums in places such as Ladipo- Oshodi, Isolo and Akere areas in Lagos State, before, during and after both the presidential and gubernatorial elections. For those who still have an iota of respect for the sanctity of human life and love for fellow Nigerians what played out remains totally reprehensible and condemnable! And that brings to mind the different concepts of youth development by some political leaders that Nigeria has been blessed with over the decades.

For instance, when in 1933, Professor Eyo Ita formed the Nigerian Youth Movement (NYM), soon after his return from the United States with degrees in education and philosophy, his driving ideology was predicted on health and economy, knowledge and patriotism for the entire nation. He did not think or act as an Ibibio or Igbo, Hausa or Yoruba man.

No! That was some 90 years ago, in this same county called Nigeria. In fact, when he discovered that his idea needed the national spread to make the desired impact he left Calabar for Lagos to cross-pollinate the patriotic philosophy with the likes of Ernest Okoli, Samuel Akinsanya, H O.Davies and of course, Dr. J. C. Vaughan who became the president of the Lagos Chapter of the NYM. Good enough, they all bought into it. The moving mantra then was how to train young Nigerians to become useful citizens, as medical doctors, lawyers, agriculturists and teachers. Their collective, noble and commendable aim was for those young professionals to take up higher appointments in the civil service in the pre-independence era. They were not weaned on the milky miasma of open hatred for fellow Nigerians belonging to other tribes or religious beliefs.

No! And they were not armed with life-threatening weapons nor paid as political thugs, high on the dangerous drugs and dogma of ethnic bigotry, to wreak harrowing havoc on innocent citizens, all because of transient political power. So, what are the root causes of the resurgence of ethnic bigotry in our body politic in 21st century Nigeria? That is the million-naira question. The answer is not far-fetched. One of the factors has to do with overt greed for political power, to serve the self rather than the state. Sad to note, however, that the perpetrators succeed because of the humongous pay packages and apparatchiks of office for political office holders in the country. Unfortunately, millions of ignorant Nigerians worship such unrelenting oppressors, erroneously believing that power belongs to them instead of the people.

This is a wrong interpretation of democracy. The next critical issue is our upbringing. For instance, many of the young minds in Nigeria of today were not were not taught Nigeria’s history. Many have not mingled well with other nationalities, to identify and respect their rich and diverse cultural values. They still do understand where we are coming from as a nation unlike yours truly and my colleagues at school. Let me get personal right here. I was brought up by a detribalised father, Sadiku Umeche (of blessed memory) who succeeded at farming in Idanre in Ondo State though he hailed from Ihima in the then Kabba Province.

He made it a family policy to reserve one room in his house for a stranger-someone not linked by ethnicity with us! In fact, I grew up to meet with one of such beneficiaries, Baba Alfa, as we fondly called him then, who sold cola nuts, confectioneries and spices. Interestingly, we all related well with him. It would interest the world to know that the Yoruba name, Ayo which I bear till this day was given to me by one of my maternal father’s Yoruba-born business partners and friends, who was around when the delivery took place.

Also, my parents had no qualms whatsoever with the ethnic background of their children’s spouses, as long as there was mutual understanding and respect between them. In fact, my eldest sister and the first-born of my father was happily married to a man from Ake in the then Mid-Western Region. One could go on and on with several instances. When it comes to relationships and partnerships, whatever success one has recorded over the years in the fields of journalism and public affairs analysis would not have been possible without some great Nigerians outside my Ebira ethnic background.

These include the likes of Steve Ojo, Hakeem Bello, Tunde Ipimisho, Angela Agoawike, Zebulon Agomuo, Idowu Ajanaku, Ore Famurewa, Folu Agoi, Femi Akintunde Johnson, Azuh Arinze, Sylvia Emecheta, Joel Nwokeoma, Juliet Bumah, Opeyemi Soyombo to mention but a few. Not left out under the public affairs analysis are great minds such as Dipo Olayokun, Achike Chude, Tony Nwajie, Jide Akintunde, Lekan Sote, Victor Anya, Steve Aya, Richard Inumah, Dan Amor, Joe Amaoru, Martins Azuwike, Sola Adesanwo, Ambrose Igboke. The relationship has been strengthened over the decades, not by any ethnic affiliation but by their implicit confidence in the little one could offer to add value to our collective vision of a better Nigeria, or boost their services to the country and humanity at large.

The point being made here is that we must learn to tolerate one another’s differences. That was what we were taught not only at home but through our educational and religious institutions. We should also raise our voices in unity to condemn whatever is harmful to us all as a country.

That is just what the United States has done against the recent, ethno-centric and inflammatory statements made by Bayo Onanuga and MC Oluomo because of the elections. As I. K. Osakioduwa, a media practitioner rightly noted, their acts are capable of war which we can no longer afford. We should learn from the mistakes of 1966 that sparked off the 30-month long Biafra War and ensure inter-ethnic harmony. All concerned citizens as well as institutions such as the security and the judicial arms of government should do the needful to prevent any Nigerian from turning our dear country into the devil’s playground.

