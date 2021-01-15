A call to take care of widows

Prince Archibong Life Foundation has called on well meaning Nigerians to consciously include care of the widows in their localities, when reaching out, especially during festive seasons. Chairman of the Foundation, who is an Akwa Ibom- born Industrialist, Prince Mendy Archibong, handed down the task while delivering 500 bags of rice and 420 pieces of wrappers to widows in Obot Akara, Ikot Ekpene and Essien Udim LGAs last week.

He expressed disappointment that people rarely included widows in their plans during festive seasons. Archibong, who opined that acts of kindness to vulnerable groups must not be restricted to festive seasons, said reaching out to widows in the three council areas was his own way of thanking God for His grace in the year 2020.

The industrialist used the occasion to announce that his foundation will commence skills acquisition training for 100 youths selected from Obot Akara, Ikot Ekpene and Essien Udim in 2021. He assured the people that his outreach has no political undertone, adding that he started community outreach in December 2019 in his hometown, Ikpe Mbak Eyop in Obot Akara Local Government Area where he gave work tools including two motorcycles, six sewing machines, and cash to indigenes of the area under his rural commerce support programme.

“A few months later, precisely in March 2020, when the index case of the deadly Coronavirus disease was recorded in Akwa Ibom State, we blazed the trail lunching the first communitybased sensitization programme and distribution of personal protective equipment to schools and communities in Ikot Ekpene and Obot Akara.”

“We were the first private organisation to sponsor public health educators to go to public schools in Ikot Ekpene and Obot Akara to sensitize teachers and students on the Coronavirus disease. “At the foot of the sensitization where we distributed hand sanitizers, disinfectants, nose masks at Lutheran High School, Ikot Obong Edong, lkot Ekpene and Government Grammar School, Ikpe Mbak Eyop in Obot Akara, we also presented personal protective equipment to our royal father, His Royal Majesty, Edidem Uwa Umo Adiaka.” he said The Industrialist explained that his Foundation seeks to offer protem and sustainable interventions in community infrastructure, healthcare, education, and human empowerment with a bias to widows and youths. This, he pointed out was in line with the policy and programmes of the Akwa Ibom State Government and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Responding on behalf of the widows, Madam Eunice Sampson, a mother of five, declared the outreach as her best visitation since the lockdown was eased, adding that the high cost of rice has greatly affected her children.

“God will surely bless him. I cannot even remember the last time I cooked rice in my house because a cup of rice here in Obot Akara is N200. For remembering forgotten widows like us, God will surely remember him”.

she said Speaking on behalf of the benefiting communities, the Chairman of Obot Akara Local Government Area, Lady Agnes Udoenwenwen and the Wife of Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Lady Blessing Monday Uko, commended Prince Archibong for the gesture, his choice of beneficiaries and consistency. “We want to thank God that people are still remembering the widows. Archibong has not forgotten the poor and orphans in his home even as things are hard globally. We ask God to replenish wherever he got it from a hundredfold and bring him back home every time.”

“It is only someone that loves his people deeply that will do what he has done. Many have but cannot share. That he has chosen to share with the widows the little he has, God will bless and continue to grow in him that love for his people,” she said

