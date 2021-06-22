Group petitions EFCC, calls for removal of NBAIS Boss

A coalition of Civil Society Organizations under the auspices of Save Nigeria Movement has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) and other relevant agencies in the country for alleged corruption,abuse of public office and other related offences against the Acting Registrar of the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS), Prof. Muhammed Shafiu Abdullahi.

The civil society group, Save Nigeria Movement made this known through a petition to the anti-graft agency, and other agencies such as the SGF, Ministry of Education, Independent Corrupt Practices & Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Attorney General of the Federation and the Inspector General of Police through a report sent to us.

According to the petitioner and Convener of the group, Solomon Semaka he said….

They want all the relevant agencies to commence immediate investigation into the alleged criminal financial mismanagement levelled against Prof. Muhammed Shafiu Abdullahi for the period of he’s been the Acting Registrar of the board , for possible prosecution for financial crimes,” the petitioners stated.

A list of questions,they raised for the investigation of the anti-graft agency are;

“Provision of comprehensive list of Contracts awarded and executed by the board from 2016 to date.

Provision of comprehensive list of contractors/companies/, consultants handling the above mentioned contracts for the board; To enable the investigative committee to fact check their legal and financial status with appropriate regulatory bodies in the spirit of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act\ which empowers the least in the society to have full knowledge of the runnigs of the board

Total amounts paid for each contract within the period under review (2016-2021) including stages of execution.

Evidence of compliance with the Public Procurement Act(Bid advertisement, public tenders) etc.

Provision of total list of all the staff employed by the board within the period under review (2016-2021) alongside their local government and state of origin.

Details of budget releases, expenditure and surpluses for the board within the period under review (2016-2021).

Annual total internally generated revenue by the board within the period under review (2016-2021)

Detailed expenditure for salary and allowances of staff of the board (including outstanding allowances due to staff) for the period under review (2016-2021)

The status of the Registrar’s declaration of assets at the Code Of Conduct Bureau upon assumption of duty as registrar of the board.

To investigate if the status of the Acting Registrar in the last few years is in line with the act establishing the board.

They further stressed they had requested the Board share these information with them prior to this time where the board has failed to do.

While they also stressed the need for his urgent removal from office and possible prosecution.

