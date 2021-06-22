News

Group petitions EFCC, calls for removal of NBAIS Boss

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Group petitions EFCC, calls for removal of NBAIS Boss

A coalition of Civil Society Organizations under the auspices of Save Nigeria Movement has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) and other relevant agencies in the country for alleged corruption,abuse of public office and other related offences against the Acting Registrar of the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS), Prof. Muhammed Shafiu Abdullahi.

The civil society group, Save Nigeria Movement made this known through a petition to the anti-graft agency, and other agencies such as the SGF, Ministry of Education, Independent Corrupt Practices & Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Attorney General of the Federation and the Inspector General of Police through a report sent to us.

According to the petitioner and Convener of the group, Solomon Semaka he said….

They want all the relevant agencies to commence immediate investigation into the alleged criminal financial mismanagement levelled against Prof. Muhammed Shafiu Abdullahi for the period of he’s been the Acting Registrar of the board , for possible prosecution for financial crimes,” the petitioners stated.

A list of questions,they raised for the investigation of the anti-graft agency are;

“Provision of comprehensive list of Contracts awarded and executed by the board from 2016 to date.

Provision of comprehensive list of contractors/companies/, consultants handling the above mentioned contracts for the board; To enable the investigative committee to fact check their legal and financial status with appropriate regulatory bodies in the spirit of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act\ which empowers the least in the society to have full knowledge of the runnigs of the board

Total amounts paid for each contract within the period under review (2016-2021) including stages of execution.

Evidence of compliance with the Public Procurement Act(Bid advertisement, public tenders) etc.

Provision of total list of all the staff employed by the board within the period under review (2016-2021) alongside their local government and state of origin.

Details of budget releases, expenditure and surpluses for the board within the period under review (2016-2021).

Annual total internally generated revenue by the board within the period under review (2016-2021)

Detailed expenditure for salary and allowances of staff of the board (including outstanding allowances due to staff) for the period under review (2016-2021)

The status of the Registrar’s declaration of assets at the Code Of Conduct Bureau upon assumption of duty as registrar of the board.

To investigate if the status of the Acting Registrar in the last few years is in line with the act establishing the board.

They further stressed they had requested the Board share these information with them prior to this time where the board has failed to do.

While they also stressed the need for his urgent removal from office and possible prosecution.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Rise to challenge of insecurity, Buhari orders confirmed IGP

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the newly confirmed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Usman Baba, to halt the challenge of insecurity in the country. Buhari also told the police boss to justify the confidence reposed on him as the Police Council confirmed his appointment as the substantive IGP yesterday. Briefing State House correspondents at […]
News

Sterling, Union to invest in Osun tourism project

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Efforts by the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to develop tourism sector of the Osun State through Public Private Partnership is beginning to yield positive result as Sterling Bank Plc. and the Union Bank have pledged to place Osun on the list of states to benefit from their huge financial support for massive transformation of […]
News

Report: Global coronavirus cases exceed 15m

Posted on Author Reporter

  Global coronavirus infections surged past 15 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic gathering pace even as countries remain divided in their response to the crisis. The total of 15,009,213 cases is at least triple the number of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to World Health Organisation data, while […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica