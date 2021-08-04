News

A Company like a Family- Family First Life USA

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

 

The first thing when a person thinks of wheno he starts his adult life is, how to make saving for himself, his loved ones, his family and about all his dear ones, because we all know how unsure life is. We take measures to how we can do everything that gives them a comfortable and protected life. When we build a home, an office, a mall, or any other building; our priority stands are safety; we install CCTV outside our home, make a fire exit so that in case of any emergency we have it all prepared.

Life insurance is also like a safety kit for us, our family for any kind of unpredicted situation. It is like rational but emotional safety equipment; that in case of our absence our life insurance can take care of them.

The Family First Life USA (FFLUSA) is such an insurance company that is more like a family to its people. It gives you the best deal of insurance to protect the families. The Family First Life USA has helped over 3900 families and got their families protected with the life insurance policy.

The Family First Life USA is one of the largest life insurance agents in the entire United States.

Andrew Taylor is the man who took Family First Life to the position where it is now. In 2014 he for the first time partnered with the company as an agent to them.

The company provided him with training, high compensation levels, leads and many more things that the other companies didn’t provide him for which he is grateful to FFL. According to the statistics and information gave by the researchers, on average a life insurance policy sale does only about $43,000, per year.

This record was broken by an FFL agent by making an average of $113,000 only in the first year of his joining. During his first year in the company as an agent, he made it as the top agent. He cleared more than $500,000 not only in the company but among the industry.

Now, as part of their plans for future growth, Andrew Taylor is creating ties between Family First Life USA and Integrity Marketing Group, of which Andrew is also a managing partner. If you want to know more about Andrew Taylor and Family First Life USA, you can simply check out their social media handles (link down below)
Facebook Business Page (- Andrew Taylor)- https://www.facebook.com/andrewtaylorusa
Facebook Business Page (FFLUSA)- https://www.facebook.com/familyfirstlifeusa
Website- https://www.familyfirstlife.com/
Instagram Profile –https://www.instagram.com/andrew_taylor_3/
Instagram Business Page – https://www.instagram.com/familyfirstlifeusa/
LinkedIn Profile –https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrew-taylor-ffl-usa/
YouTube Channel – https://www.youtube.com/c/FFLUSA

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Minister: Obaseki’s claims CBN printed N60bn false

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

…insists borrowing sustainable The Federal Government has dismissed the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki’s claim that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) printed N60 billion to defray allocations to states in March as untrue. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said this Wednesday in the Presidential Villa while also allaying the fears […]
News

Insecurity: MBF protests DSS, police harassment of Mailafia

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

…says IGP has corroborated his revelations   A socio-political group, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), yesterday protested the serial harassment of a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and presidential candidate of the African Democracy Congress (ADC) in the 2019 presidential election, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, by security operatives over his recent […]
News

Ayade inspects vegetable oil processing factory in Bekwarra

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade has expressed delight over the progress of work at the groundnut oil processing factory at Nyanya in Bekwarra Local Government Area. The 12,000-litre per hour groundnut oil processing mill is part of Governor Ayade administration’s one industry per local government policy. Speaking shortly after inspection of ongoing work […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica