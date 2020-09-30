A controversial show of force in Warri

The recent video of four staff of a hotel in Warri, Delta State, has been generating controversy, gathering storm and calling for justice against the perpetrators of the act. Some people have called it power-drunken act, others call it sheer callousness. What could have led to such a controversy? The former minister of State for Education and Delta state Governorship aspirant, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, chief executive officer, (CEO) , Golden Tulip Hotels/Signatious Hotel and Suit, has been in the news for the mistreating four staff of his hotel, comprising three women and a male, identified as Gloria Oguzie, Victor Ephraim, Roseline Okiemute and Archibong Precious, in the past week. He was alleged to strip, molest and arrest four staff of his Hotel (Signatious Hotel), in Warri, on accusation that they stole money from his hotel.

The staff claimed, with evidence, that the sum was given as a “gift” to the three of them as tip for their hospitality, by a guest, on the 8th of September.* According to Roseline Okeimute, on Friday September 18, 2020 at the hotel, he stripped them ( three ladies and a young man), naked, asked his 15-year-old son to film, as he watched and made a video of them as the mobile Policemen attached to him, pointed gun at them, threatening to shoot should they disobey the order.

She explained further to New Telegraph that, he collected their ATM cards and withdrew the sum of (N279,000) from their personal accounts and forced them at gun point to write statements, locked them in a room at the hotel before inviting police officers from Ebrumede Police Station to detain them from that Friday, denying them bail until they were charged to the Effurun Mag-istrate Court today, Monday, on trumped up charges.

Okeimute added that, “he told us that we were not supposed to have more than N20,000 in our accounts, each.” Gbagi as he is popularly called has issued press release, called conference where he has been denying the allegations of the victims against him. Countering the chief, Okiemute, 29, a Mass Communication graduate of Delta State Polytechnic, vehemently knocked off the ex-minister denial points. She told New Telegraph that she decided to work at the man’s hotel pending the time she gets a good employment.

But she didn’t bargain for the inhuman treatment she got at the hotel. Okiemute, told New Telegraph that, chief Gbagi lied. “He has just told a fat lie! He has been circulating lies. If he said he didn’t do it, the question would be who charged us to court and for what reason?” Anyway, I won’t say much but it is well,” she concluded. So far, there has been counter and counter accusations on the issue.

While the victims maintained their allegations against the Chief, the Chief also kept to his gun that he never did it. Rather, he said it was a blackmail to pull down his business and political ambition. In a press conference held in his country home at Oginibo, Ughelli South Council area of the state, at the weekend, Chief Gbagi, urged Nigerians to disregard concocted video and pictures alleging that four persons who were stripped naked in his hotel.

He denied that the said staff being employees of his hotel, but “freelancers”, saying that there were records pointing to that fact. He insisted that the issues were calculated by mischief makers and power seekers to cause disaffection between him and the good people of Delta State. He attributed the trending video and photos to the handiwork of political detractors seeking to truncate his plans to contest for the 2023 Delta State gubernatorial election.

He said; “There was nothing as you have read, that happened. The people you saw in those pictures are not staff of my hotel. Legally, documentarily, they are not staff of the hotel. They are freelancers. “Were you to do a forensic analysis of the video for my body on those pictures, and you find me there, I will resign from politics. “I invited the Police from Ebrumede to take them. I will never descend to do such (strip people naked). It was politically motivated.

I will not strip anybody’s daughter naked or strip any person. “This, to me, is just a distraction. I am resolute, I am contesting in 2023. Let God punish me if I touched any of the girls or was involved in their stripping. I am prepared.

I know what they are planning,” Gbagi stated. However, families of the victims have since been calling on all Nigerians, the Inspector General of Police, Human Rights Organizations, Government of Delta State and the Presidency, to come to their aids as he has vowed to further humiliate and make both their lives and that of their families miserable. According to one of the family members of one of the victims, “this is not the first time Chief Kenneth Gbagi is doing such evil to his workers and poor people in the society. He has to be stopped,” she said. Already some human rights groups and activists have taken to street protest, calling for the arrest and prosecution of the hotelier.

The Inspector General of Police in a statement in Abuja had assured that the Police had commenced investigation into the matter and would ensure justice is served, no matter whose ox is gored.

Gbagi disclosed that he had not received any invitation from the Police and that he “will graciously attend any invitation of the Nigerian Police.” In a five-count charge, the police accused the suspects of conniving among themselves to steal monies ranging from N156,000, N110,000, N5,000 and N2,000 owned by Signatious Hotel and committed an offence punishable under section 516 and 390 (9), of the criminal code Law Cap21C Vol.1 Law of Delta State.

The four staff, it was learnt, were granted bail on Monday through the intervention of some anti-corruption and human rights activists, who decided to take up the matter. Warri-based human rights lawyer, Omemiroro Maxwell Ogedegbe, who confirmed the story, said that the four staff were granted bail by a magistrate court sitting in Effurun, Delta State.

