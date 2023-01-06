A corper’s succour for out-of-school children

Succour has finally located over 50 children in Benue State that had been forced out of school due to the intractable violence between farmers and herders and were wallowing in penury in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps. Paulinarh Bolatito Ogunleye, an indigene of Ekiti State posted to do her National Youth Service in Benue State, however, is poised to wipe away the tears of the less privileged children. Ogunleye, a graduate of History and Strategic Studies from the University of Lagos, is passionate about government, social innovation and people’s development. EduProject, which is her pet project aimed at helping kids not only from low income areas, but also those that have no access to quality education. In fact, Edu- Project is not her first Community Development Project.

In September 2022, she provided dental care kits and treatments for free to over 2,000 people who suffered dental health challenges in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State. The project was commissioned by the NYSC. In an exclusive telephone interview with Cephas Iorhemen in Makurdi, Ogunleye gave an in-depth insight into her plans to lift the 50 out-of-school children representing 60% girls and 40% boys across the 23 Local Government Areas of Benue State out of poverty by this month.

You are a corper from Ekiti State serving in Benue State. We understand that you are carrying out a project on community development to send vulnerable children at IDP camps back to school. How do you hope to achieve this to impact on thousands of school children in the camps?

Thank you for this question. I believe every great work starts with a step. According to available data, of the six states in the North Central region of Nigeria, Benue State comes behind Niger and Plateau in highest numbers of out-of-school children with 29 per cent of its school age population out of school.

As a corper, NYSC encourages you to carry out personal Community Development Projects (CDPs) that can transform the lives of those in your host community. I am not from Benue State, but when I was posted here for the service year, I knew I was here to introduce interventions that would make the lives of people better. I also need to mention that if public education in Benue State was free, sending children back to school wouldn’t be a project worthy of news.

So, to answer your question: I started this project by writing a proposal to the NYSC. Currently, my project is set to help 50 kids with compelling stories stay in school. These are kids who are not only from low income areas, but also kids who are at risk of early marriage, child labour and other forms of social vices you could think of. In impacting thousands of children, I would say I have started well and I have corpers from other batches below my batch who are learning the operations and I have hopes that they can continue this project even after my passing out parade upon my completion of the service year.

Considering the high poverty level among parents of IDP children, how feasible can this feat be ?

I need to mention categorically that my project- EduProject, is not only directed at children in IDP camps. There are children from different local government areas across Benue State who are beneficiaries of this project. Any child who is unable to stay in school as a result of poverty, poor parenting, abuse or any other reason, is our target. And as you pointed out, poverty is a popular phenomenon in the discussion of quality education. The step we are taking to cater for that is to begin to reach the parents, caretakers or legal guardians of our beneficiaries in order to empower them in their different contexts to sustain the intervention we have introduced to their children/ wards.

The level of out-of-school children in IDP camps, especially the girl child in Benue State is alarming. How is your project going to capture all these?

This is a valid concern for us, especially because there is data to back that up. We are not at all emotional in our approach to solving societal issues, which is why there are team members who are dedicated to carrying out research upon which we base our interventions. Currently, of the 50 children we would be giving scholarships to in January, 60 percent of them are girls, while tyhe remaining are boys, in order to balance out the existing imbalances. I believe that both the boy and the girl child deserve to have access to quality education and so, in areas where the odds are against a particular gender, we would introduce measures to ensure that our intervention strategy considers that factor before implementation.

In the course of carrying out your project, have you come across girls that have been forced into early marriages due to the endemic poverty level, and what do you intend to do about this to develop Benue communities?

In one of the schools we visited, the principal told me about a particular student whose father threatened to marry her off the next time the school sends her home for his inability to pay her tuition. These are the realities of many other children. In fact, we met a woman who was married off after her junior secondary education.

She now sells vegetables at one of the local markets. We interviewed her and she generously shared her story with us, which has even helped us understand better the importance of EduProject that ensures that children in low income areas have access to quality education. Whenever we find children who have these kinds of stories or are at risk of child marriage, we ensure they are engrafted into our system so that the responsibility of sending them to school rests on us until their parents/ guardians are empowered to do so.

For the children forced to do child-labour, how do you intend to discourage parents/ guardians against the practice?

Education is in itself a form of empowerment. To achieve this, we have to partner with indigenous persons to educate the parents/guardians that fall in this category on the very negative effects of child labour and its impact on not just the community but on our nation as a whole. For every child that is denied basic growth requirements, the social capital of the nation suffers.

Some of the children in the IDP camps that wish to go to school do not have that opportunity because of lack of support. Are you ready to assist them in this regard?

As a matter of fact, this is not only limited to the children in IDP camps. And this is part of what has informed the Edu- Project initiative to help kids in low income areas stay in school. It goes beyond just paying tuition. The question is, after paying tuition for these kids, what happens afterwards? The kids would require support for books, emotional support at the home front, etc. This then goes back to the point I made earlier about providing empowerment for parents/ guardians of these kids in order to arm them with the ability to sustain the intervention that EduProject provides.

Finally, as a corper who is handling a Community Development Initiative as important as this, public support helps us to do more. We have done an amazing work so far and I intend to do more, so that more children have opportunity to access quality education. Well-meaning individuals of the public are encouraged to support us to send more kids to school.

––Paulinarh can be contacted via 08088777358.

